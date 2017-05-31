 
Advanced Test Equipment Rentals Offers Latest High Power Amplifier

 
 
Empower 2208, Available for Rent from ATEC
Empower 2208, Available for Rent from ATEC
 
SAN DIEGO - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a worldwide leading provider in test and measurement equipment, today announced that it now rents the Empower 2208 Solid State Broadband High Power Amplifier (https://www.atecorp.com/products/empower/2208). The latest in EMC radiated immunity technology, the Empower 2208 is anticipated to be a popular addition to ATEC's extensive EMC equipment inventory.

Servicing applications such as EMC, Telecommunications, Power Supplies & Loads, Electrical, Environmental testing and more, ATEC offers one of the most comprehensive inventories of test and measurement equipment, available for long and short-term rentals, as well as used equipment sales. The extensive inventory and flexible, affordable rental terms enable ATEC to provide multiples of the same equipment, which can be shipped next-day to suit emergency and last-minutes requests.

The Empower 2208 High Power Amplifier offers up to 8kW of pulsed L band solid state power, making it suitable for octave bandwidth applications. Built with Empower's proprietary scalable technology, the Empower 2208 offers high reliability and ruggedness, solid-state GaN design, blanking input, and compact modular design. It comes equipped with a 3RU controller with power supply, four 3RU power blocks, and is entirely air-cooled. The 2208 is an ideal amplifier when testing to the RTCA/DO-160 Section 20 standard for High Intensity Radiated Field testing, or HIRF testing.

"This amplifier will provide a scalable solution for our clients with the ability of high gain, high efficiency, VSWR protection, and low distortion," said Jamison Berg, EMC Engineer at ATEC. Berg's extensive knowledge of and expertise with EMC equipment makes him essential to the selection of new inventory offered for rent by ATEC. "We're excited to be offering this new technology, and are confident it will be beneficial to our EMC clients."

To rent the Empower 2208 Solid State Broadband High Power Amplifier, visit www.atecorp.com.

About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a leading high tech equipment rental company provides short and long-term rental solutions of testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 Accredited in calibration. Visit ATEC at www.atecorp.com.

