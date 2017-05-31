 
GZA's Wayne Cobleigh presents to Association of State Floodplain Managers

The National Conference was held in Kansas City, Missouri on May 3rd.
 
 
Wayne Cobleigh
Wayne Cobleigh
 
NORWOOD, Mass. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a leading geotechnical and environmental consulting firm, announces that Wayne Cobleigh, Vice President of Client Services in the company's Norwood office presented at the 2017 Association of State Floodplain Managers National Conference held May 3rd in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cobleigh presented "Resilience in Connecticut: Current Programs, National Models and New Opportunities" based on research conducted in collaboration with the State of Connecticut, the Connecticut Institute for Resilience & Climate (CIRCA) and additional agencies.  The presentation focused on innovative financing methods for mitigating flood hazards and improving resilience of built environment and natural resources to floods, hurricane and sea level rise. The research will be published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Sea Grant Law Journal this year.

Cobleigh, a resident of Attleboro, Massachusetts, joined GZA in 2001; his areas of specialization include energy facility siting and permitting, nuclear power plant engineering support services, sustainable development and flood hazard assessment and mitigation.

A graduate of from Colby College with a Bachelor's degree in Biology with an Environmental Science Concentration, he received his MBA in Marketing from the University of Phoenix and maintains a Certified Professional Services Marketer designation from the Society for Marketing Professionals (SMPS).

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
