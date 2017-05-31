News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GZA's Wayne Cobleigh presents to Association of State Floodplain Managers
The National Conference was held in Kansas City, Missouri on May 3rd.
Cobleigh presented "Resilience in Connecticut:
Cobleigh, a resident of Attleboro, Massachusetts, joined GZA in 2001; his areas of specialization include energy facility siting and permitting, nuclear power plant engineering support services, sustainable development and flood hazard assessment and mitigation.
A graduate of from Colby College with a Bachelor's degree in Biology with an Environmental Science Concentration, he received his MBA in Marketing from the University of Phoenix and maintains a Certified Professional Services Marketer designation from the Society for Marketing Professionals (SMPS).
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse