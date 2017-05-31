 
Newly Renovated Facility Opens to Future Retailers

 
COLUMBIA, N.C. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Bobbitt Design Build has completed a six-month conversion of a 35-year-old auto service center into a 9,000-square-foot retail space, prominently located at 2406 Augusta Road in West Columbia.

Bobbitt, a design-build contractor for commercial and industrial facilities in the Carolinas, renovated the space to serve as a flexible, multi-tenant building for up to five retailers. Situated on a heavily traveled road, the structure is an ideal home for businesses that need constant exposure to potential customers.

As with most fit-up projects, the construction process came with its challenges. The exterior of the building had to be changed completely to accommodate new storefronts and canopies for entrances. The building now has an attractive appearance and is designed to accommodate future modifications needed by tenants.

This retail project is one of the more than 3,500 commercial buildings Bobbitt Design Build has erected. Davis Architecture delivered thearchitectural design for the project.

About Bobbitt Design Build

Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildingsthroughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BobbittDesignBuild) / Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) /YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)

Tags:Construction, Columbia, Dentistry
Industry:Construction
Location:Columbia - North Carolina - United States
