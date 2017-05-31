News By Tag
Toll Brothers take stand against childhood cancer
June 11 events at Colorado communities will raise money for the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.
When she was just four-years-old, Alexandra "Alex" Scott held her first childhood cancer fundraiser in her front yard and raised over $2,000. By the time of her death from cancer in 2004, Alex raised $1 million and inspired a legacy of hope and cures for childhood cancer.
Toll Brothers has joined this battle against childhood cancer. On June 11 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), employees, homeowners and friends of Toll Brothers will host Alex's Lemonade Days events in its Colorado communities.
"This is a meaningful fundraiser that allows people of all ages and all walks of life to make a difference in the battle against childhood cancer," says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Division President. "People visiting our communities on June 11 can enter the raffle to win a professionally-
"This annual event raises over $1 million for childhood cancer research and the University of Colorado/Denver has been a recipient of a research grant," Bailey continues. "Please be sure to visit one of our communities for the chance to donate and join Toll Brothers in the fight against childhood cancer, or donate online at TollBrothers.com/
Participating communities in Colorado are:
• The Hills at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 720-379-7829
• The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031
• The Enclave at McKay Shores in Broomfield (near 136th and Huron Street), 303-452-5173
• Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (1094 Carbonate Court, off Flatiron Meadows Boulevard), 303-209-0002
• Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers in Broomfield (55+ Active-Adult community near I-25 and
Lowell Boulevard), 303-926-4140
• Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470),
303-708-1856
• Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227
About Toll Brothers
An award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* In 2015, the Company was named one of America's Most Trusted Home Builders™† by Lifestory Research. Toll Brothers was also honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
