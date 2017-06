Afford A Voice: A New, High Quality Voice Over Marketplace For Male And Female Talent

Contact

-- Afford A Voice, a revolutionary voice over online marketplace that provides clients with the ability to easily shop for and hire professional male and female voice over talent that covers a wide variety of reading types of project requirements, this week officially launched the comprehensive platform for all business owners, entrepreneurs, and brand owners in need of professionally verified voice over assistance.Borne from a passion for providing clients with access to vetted voice over artists that have high audio quality, reliable work ethics, and are capable of completing projects on time, Afford A Voice is working to be business' all-in-one voice over solution."On our new site, visitors can rest assured they're being met with talent that has passed our vetting process, which surveys artists on audio quality, production ability, and turnaround time verification,"said Roberta Haley, Co-Founder and CFO of Afford A Voice.Once on Afford A Voice, visitors can shop around for explainer, corporate narration, audio book, medical narration, singing, accents, Spanish, commercial, political, and a variety of other voice over services.In order to ensure the artists selected for Afford A Voice are verified and legitimate, the artist must have either their own professional home or office studio, or easy access to one for quick and dependable results."We also pride ourselves on providing this quality talent at rates that business owners can actually afford today," said Mrs. Haley. "Spread the word on the official opening of our free-to-use marketplace, and head on over today to start perusing our featured talent."For more information, visit: https://affordavoice.com/