 
News By Tag
* Voice Over
* Voice Talent
* Voiceover
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jasper
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

Afford A Voice: A New, High Quality Voice Over Marketplace For Male And Female Talent

 
JASPER, Texas - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Afford A Voice, a revolutionary voice over online marketplace that provides clients with the ability to easily shop for and hire professional male and female voice over talent that covers a wide variety of reading types of project requirements, this week officially launched the comprehensive platform for all business owners, entrepreneurs, and brand owners in need of professionally verified voice over assistance.

Borne from a passion for providing clients with access to vetted voice over artists that have high audio quality, reliable work ethics, and are capable of completing projects on time, Afford A Voice is working to be business' all-in-one voice over solution.

"On our new site, visitors can rest assured they're being met with talent that has passed our vetting process, which surveys artists on audio quality, production ability, and turnaround time verification," said Roberta Haley, Co-Founder and CFO of Afford A Voice.

Once on Afford A Voice, visitors can shop around for explainer, corporate narration, audio book, medical narration, singing, accents, Spanish, commercial, political, and a variety of other voice over services.

In order to ensure the artists selected for Afford A Voice are verified and legitimate, the artist must have either their own professional home or office studio, or easy access to one for quick and dependable results.

"We also pride ourselves on providing this quality talent at rates that business owners can actually afford today," said Mrs. Haley. "Spread the word on the official opening of our free-to-use marketplace, and head on over today to start perusing our featured talent."

For more information, visit: https://affordavoice.com/.

Contact
Roberta Lynn Haley
***@affordavoice.com
End
Source:
Email:***@affordavoice.com Email Verified
Tags:Voice Over, Voice Talent, Voiceover
Industry:Media
Location:Jasper - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share