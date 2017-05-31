News By Tag
Afford A Voice: A New, High Quality Voice Over Marketplace For Male And Female Talent
Borne from a passion for providing clients with access to vetted voice over artists that have high audio quality, reliable work ethics, and are capable of completing projects on time, Afford A Voice is working to be business' all-in-one voice over solution.
"On our new site, visitors can rest assured they're being met with talent that has passed our vetting process, which surveys artists on audio quality, production ability, and turnaround time verification,"
Once on Afford A Voice, visitors can shop around for explainer, corporate narration, audio book, medical narration, singing, accents, Spanish, commercial, political, and a variety of other voice over services.
In order to ensure the artists selected for Afford A Voice are verified and legitimate, the artist must have either their own professional home or office studio, or easy access to one for quick and dependable results.
"We also pride ourselves on providing this quality talent at rates that business owners can actually afford today," said Mrs. Haley. "Spread the word on the official opening of our free-to-use marketplace, and head on over today to start perusing our featured talent."
For more information, visit: https://affordavoice.com/
Roberta Lynn Haley
***@affordavoice.com
