Industry News





Australian Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics

The latest data on the greenhouse vegetable industry in Australia- Area, Production, and Yield- by region and crop
 
 
greenhouse veg logo
June 6, 2017
Cuesta Roble Consulting

Australian Greenhouse Vegetable Production- Statistics

The latest available data on the greenhouse vegetable industry in Australia has been compiled and published by Cuesta Roble Consulting. In Australia, the figures are listed and published as "undercover" and include greenhouses, high tunnels and related crop protection structures.
This data is listed as a total for the country, by 8 regions and territories, as well as most sub regions, cities, etc.


As a summary of the country-wide data:

Greenhouse Vegetables ("undercover")

CAPSICUM: 149 ha., 180 growers

LETTUCE: 52 ha., 102 growers

TOMATO: 196 ha., 261 growers

TOTALS:    397 ha.    543 growers

The next data release will be July 2017, and will be made available through Cuesta Roble Consulting.  A complete breakdown including greenhouse area, crop production and crop yield, by region and by crop (capsicum,lettuce,and tomato), is now available at: http://store.payloadz.com/go/?id=2524690

Source: Cuesta Roble Consulting, www.cuestaroble.com

Cuesta Roble Consulting
www.cuestaroble.com
***@sti.net
Source:Cuesta Roble Consulting
Email:***@sti.net
Tags:Australian Greenhouse, Greenhouse Statistics, Greenhouse vegetables
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Mariposa - California - United States
