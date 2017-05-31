News By Tag
Australian Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics
The latest data on the greenhouse vegetable industry in Australia- Area, Production, and Yield- by region and crop
Cuesta Roble Consulting
Australian Greenhouse Vegetable Production- Statistics
The latest available data on the greenhouse vegetable industry in Australia has been compiled and published by Cuesta Roble Consulting. In Australia, the figures are listed and published as "undercover"
This data is listed as a total for the country, by 8 regions and territories, as well as most sub regions, cities, etc.
As a summary of the country-wide data:
Greenhouse Vegetables ("undercover")
CAPSICUM: 149 ha., 180 growers
LETTUCE: 52 ha., 102 growers
TOMATO: 196 ha., 261 growers
TOTALS: 397 ha. 543 growers
The next data release will be July 2017, and will be made available through Cuesta Roble Consulting. A complete breakdown including greenhouse area, crop production and crop yield, by region and by crop (capsicum,lettuce,and tomato), is now available at: http://store.payloadz.com/
Source: Cuesta Roble Consulting, www.cuestaroble.com
