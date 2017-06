Australian Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics

The latest data on the greenhouse vegetable industry in Australia- Area, Production, and Yield- by region and crop

--Cuesta Roble ConsultingThe latest available data on the greenhouse vegetable industry in Australia has been compiled and published by Cuesta Roble Consulting. In Australia, the figures are listed and published as "undercover"and include greenhouses, high tunnels and related crop protection structures.This data is listed as a total for the country, by 8 regions and territories, as well as most sub regions, cities, etc.As a summary of the country-wide data:Greenhouse Vegetables ("undercover")CAPSICUM: 149 ha., 180 growersLETTUCE: 52 ha., 102 growersTOMATO: 196 ha., 261 growersTOTALS: 397 ha. 543 growersThe next data release will be July 2017, and will be made available through Cuesta Roble Consulting. A complete breakdown including greenhouse area, crop production and crop yield, by region and by crop (capsicum,lettuce,and tomato), is now available at: http://store.payloadz.com/ go/?id=2524690 Source: Cuesta Roble Consulting, www.cuestaroble.com