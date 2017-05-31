News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Channel Islands Harbor Presents Concerts by the Sea
Free summer concert series to be held at Peninsula Park, summertime lineup
Summer Concert Lineup:
July 1: Kelly's Lot (Americana, Roots, Blues)
July 8: Trippin Wild Band (Pop, Rock, Funk)
July 15: Leigh Vance (Jazz, Blues)
July 22: Ray Jaurique & The Uptown Brothers (R&B, Blues, Soul)
July 29: The UnUsual Supsects (Party Music)
Aug. 5: The Detroit Sportsmen's Congress (Alternative Country Roots)
Aug. 12: Pier 101 (Funk, Jazz Standards, Lounge, Light and Classic Rock)
Aug. 19: David Segall (Rock, Soul, Roots)
Aug. 26: Dezmo's Blues (Blues, Jazzy Blues)
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit on while they enjoy the music. Concert-goers can also bring along a picnic basket or dine at nearby Harbor restaurants.
For more information on Concerts by the Sea or the Channel Islands Harbor, visit www.channelislandsharbor.org.
As the first recreational harbor in Ventura County, Channel Islands Harbor has become one of the largest in California, after Marina Del Rey and San Diego in Southern California. It now includes over 300 acres of land and water, but the initial development included only a small portion of the current harbor area. Additional construction took place over the years, including the west channel of the harbor, along Harbor Boulevard and Peninsula Road. Development of the harbor has been largely accomplished through leases with private developers, who have constructed eight marinas (not including the three constructed by the County) comprising over 2200 boat slips, two hotels, two yacht club buildings, two boat yards, three shopping areas, two freestanding restaurants, a Maritime Museum, over 100 condominiums and 485 apartments. In addition, public agencies have provided parks, restrooms, the public launch ramp and parking for the public. For more information on Channel Islands Harbor visit www.channelislandsharbor.org.
Contact
Julie Hall
***@mayersonmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse