Shaheen Qureshi Promoted to Literary Agent and DC's Capital Talent Agency
Former managing editor of Tadween Publishing to emphasize literary fiction and nonfiction, historical fiction, narrative nonfiction, memoirs, cookbooks, and graphic novels
At Bard College, Qureshi was the recipient of the Wilton Moore Lockwood prize in creative writing and has published poetry in Sukoon Magazine and Bard Papers. After graduation, she worked as an editorial and executive assistant to the publisher at Sheep Meadow Press in New York and later as the managing editor of Tadween Publishing in Washington, DC. For the past year, Qureshi has worked with CTA's Kane as an agent's assistant.
Qureshi will continue to promote manuscripts and book proposals in all genres, but her emphasis will be on historical fiction, narrative nonfiction, memoirs, cookbooks, and graphic novels. "I am particularly interested in character-driven stories that give voice to the underrepresented and marginalized,"
"We started the Literary Division of CTA about four years ago," said Roger W. Yoerges, CTA's chief executive officer. "Our senior lit agent, Cynthia Kane, had a banner year in 2016, closing roughly a half dozen book deals. Shaheen has been a real asset to Cynthia and the agency this past year, and she clearly is more than ready to broaden her role and responsibilities as a full-fledged literary agent. She's smart, driven, and creative. And authors and publishers will love working with her."
Formed in 2009, Capital Talent Agency, LLC, represents professional artists based in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, and elsewhere who work nationally in theater, film, television, and voiceovers. CTA also represents authors in all genres of fiction and non-fiction, as well as speakers who appear nationally and internationally. See our website at http://capitaltalentagency.com/
