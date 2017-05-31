"World's Greatest!..." Episode 243 is availble online!

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.
- June 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- How2Media, the producers of the hit television program, "World's
Greatest!..."
have announced that "World's Greatest!..."
Episode 243 is now online and available for streaming.
"World's Greatest!..."
Episode 243 features companies such as Architectural Ceramics, DIRTT Environmental Solutions, Industrial Stamping, IPS Cranes, Phil Long Dealerships, RHD Enterprises and River City Cannery.
"This episode is really cool and has a lot of really cool companies.", said How 2 Media's Production Manager Josh Kessler. "To see this episode is to see companies that really care about people and companies that dedicate themselves to doing things the right way."
"World's Greatest!..."
is in its 11th season and more exciting things are coming for the show! "New year, new ideas.", said Kessler. "It's all about "wowing" the audience; being able to grab ahold of their attention, maintain their attention, and have them remembering our segment participants for years to come. That doesn't happen by just doing a job. We love what we do and it truly shows in everything we do with "World's Greatest!..."
.
To view "World's Greatest!..."
Episode 243 on their website, you may visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/watch-an-episode/
For questions, comments or complaints in regard to this article, please email marketing@how2media.tv