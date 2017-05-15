News By Tag
Don't Live of Life of Mediocrity and Regret
Motivational and Step By Step Self-Help Guide to Conquering your fears
How to Conquer Your Fears and Live an UNSTOPPABLE LIFE of Victory
Many people find incredible opportunities slipping by because they are too frightened to seize the moment. Oftentimes they live a life of mediocrity and regret. Best-selling author Kristi Patrice Carter shows warriors how to overcome their fears so they can live an UNSTOPPABLE LIFE of victory. In one of her newest books, How to Conquer Your Fears and Live an UNSTOPPABLE LIFE of Victory, Kristi provides readers with a proven blueprint for alleviating fears and experiencing freedom and success.
May 15, 2017
Fear can be a person's worst enemy, which prevents them from achieving personal, relationship and business accomplishments. Best-selling author Kristi Patrice Carter has experienced this firsthand, as a mother, wife, and serial entrepreneur. She has learned proven tricks and strategies to overcome these hurdles and wants to share them with others. In Carter's newest book, How to Conquer Your Fears and Live an UNSTOPPABLE LIFE of Victory, Kristi provides a no-holds-barred expose of what it takes to conquer your fears. Her new book is available in both Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon.com.
"I know what it's like to want to change but to be immobilized by fear. I know how easy it is to settle for mediocrity and to become complacent and allow my dreams to fall by the wayside. Not because I wanted to but because I convinced myself that I couldn't do it or that it was too much work. I also know what it's like to finally push through the fear to get it done," commented the inspirational author. "This is what often separates those who achieve their goals and reap happiness and success from those who don't. Let me have the honor of being the one to show you how to take the initiative and to not give in to fear!"
According to Carter, some key points revealed in her new book include: her proven twelve-step strategy to help readers regain control of themselves--and whatever problems they could be facing--and to help them go beyond a fear-limited life; her techniques to destroy the different types of irrational fears; her ways to identify and clear up "emotional clutter" and ways to cease playing the "blame game"; her tips on how to identify and then avoid toxic and negative people; and much, much more.
Readers have responded to the new book with very positive feedback:
Doranne Long recently said in a five-star review, "Kristi writes a well-organized and outlined succinct guide to conquering our fears so we can live an unstoppable life. I have had my own panic and anxiety issues. One of the most helpful tips for me was to realize, if I was truly being chased by a bear, then I needed my adrenaline to kick in and to be in fight or flight mode; otherwise most of my anxieties/fears/
For more information be sure to visit http://amzn.to/
