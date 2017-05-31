News By Tag
IPD Awarded Best for Heavy-Duty Equipment Components – USA
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) received a 2017 Global Manufacturing Award from ManPack Worldwide
"IPD is honored to have been recognized for excellence in manufacturing. IPD has over 60 years of experience focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace,"
http://ipdparts.com/
# # #
About Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)
IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.
About ManPack Worldwide
Manufacturing and packaging is a growing market which is constantly evolving, as consumers constantly demand newer, trendier and more sustainable means by which to create and package their products. ManPack Worldwide seeks to showcase the latest trends, innovations and challenges within the market, combining quality editorial with cutting edge insight to create a magazine which is vital for those looking to stay ahead of the latest developments in this ever evolving market.
