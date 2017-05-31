 
Industry News





IPD Awarded Best for Heavy-Duty Equipment Components – USA

Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) received a 2017 Global Manufacturing Award from ManPack Worldwide
 
 
TORRANCE, Calif. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ManPack Worldwide recently unveiled their Global Manufacturing Awards for 2017. These awards celebrate the outstanding perseverance displayed by the selected innovative and dedicated firms within their respected fields, their high level of professional service, and their accomplishments.

"IPD is honored to have been recognized for excellence in manufacturing. IPD has over 60 years of experience focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace," notes Egan Hernandez, head of marketing & communications for IPD. "We recognize a continuing need in global markets for high quality, reliable, and cost effective service parts that help our customers to compete more effectively." IPD offers an extensive line of premium level engine components for a wide range of industries.

http://ipdparts.com/

# # #

About Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)
IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.

About ManPack Worldwide
Manufacturing and packaging is a growing market which is constantly evolving, as consumers constantly demand newer, trendier and more sustainable means by which to create and package their products. ManPack Worldwide seeks to showcase the latest trends, innovations and challenges within the market, combining quality editorial with cutting edge insight to create a magazine which is vital for those looking to stay ahead of the latest developments in this ever evolving market.
Source:Industrial Parts Depot
