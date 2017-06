Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) presents The Construction BOOM!

Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director

Contact

Judi Murphy

Murphy Associates

***@marketingwithmurphy.com Judi MurphyMurphy Associates

End

-- The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) hosts a breakfast meeting on Friday, June 16, 7 – 9:00 am, at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wis. Presentation is "The Construction BOOM!" featuring a panel discussion with industry leaders from different construction sectors. This is also IBAW's annual meeting. A plated breakfast is served.Panelists will include Tracy Johnson, CARW; Craig Coursin, Stier Construction;Todd Rakowski, CG Schmidt; and David Drumel, Staff Electric. The team will address how long the construction boom will last, what impact does this have on the job market for the trades, and what the construction sector looks like for the next five years.Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "Wisconsin's construction sector has been red hot with the new Buck's arena, NML tower, The Corners in Brookfield, massive expansion in Racine and Kenosha counties, not to mention all the apartment construction. Join us to learn more." To register for the April 21program, go to www.IBAW.com IBAW's mission is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, & member-driven public policy and advocacy. Membership encompasses service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting & others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com