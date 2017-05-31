News By Tag
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) presents The Construction BOOM!
Panelists will include Tracy Johnson, CARW; Craig Coursin, Stier Construction;
Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "Wisconsin's construction sector has been red hot with the new Buck's arena, NML tower, The Corners in Brookfield, massive expansion in Racine and Kenosha counties, not to mention all the apartment construction. Join us to learn more." To register for the April 21st program, go to www.IBAW.com.
IBAW's mission is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, & member-driven public policy and advocacy. Membership encompasses service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting & others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.
Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
