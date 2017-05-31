News By Tag
Engineered Tax Services CEO Attends Exclusive Real Estate Networking Conference: RedinNYC
Experts in the real estate development industry will mingle with a great cross section of lawyers, brokers, insurance executives, project engineers, and others to talk about business opportunities in the market.
Julio is a tax expert who has been on the President's Council for The Real Estate Roundtable. Julio has also been a pioneer in the engineering tax services industry and a leader in real estate tax studies related to cost segregation, 168 Real Estate Disposition, 263a Real Estate Repair Tax Studies, and 162 Real Estate Maintenance studies. His professional experience has earned ETS recognition in the real estate industry as being a leading specialty real estate tax provider. ETS focuses on the real estate and manufacturing areas, mostly.
"In real estate, we use engineers to help assess energy efficient buildings and help with depreciation of buildings. So, a big part of what we do is engineering-
Julio has served as the engineered real estate tax solution provider to the top 100 CPA firms, the top 100 Real Estate corporations, and the largest Real Estate families in the United States. He is dedicated to their preservation of wealth through the applicable engineering tax studies. He is also an executive board member of Hispanic 100 and works on tax reform for them with the Presidential Administration.
The Real Estate Roundtable represents the leadership of the nation's top 150 privately owned and publicly-held real estate ownership development, lending, and management firms. Collectively, Roundtable members' portfolios contain over five billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial properties valued at more than one trillion dollars; over 1.5 million apartment units; and nearly two million hotel rooms. The Real Estate Roundtable's focus is on enacting policy measures to enhance overall credit capacity, aid capital formation, and encourage job growth, assist buildings in becoming more energy efficient, while opposing unwarranted tax increases.
