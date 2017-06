ADI Employees Celebrate 50 & 60 Years of Service

Contact

Alicia Tellers

Automation Devices

***@autodev.com Alicia TellersAutomation Devices

End

-- As a reward for such dedicated service, each 50-year employee receives $5,000 on the anniversary of their date of hire. The loyalty and commitment of long time employees represents the stability and strength of Automation Devices and plays a vital role in giving customers consistent, high-quality products and services."We are tremendously fortunate to have such dedicated employees," says ADI President Kevin Smith. "In today's world it is not the norm to have employees that stay for an extended period of time, especially not for 50 years. The history of our Company as well as the longevity of our staff makes us stand out against our competitors.""No where else in the industry will you find the experience and caliber of work that you find at ADI." "Fifty and sixty year employees like Denny and Larry not only bring seasoned expertise to our products and services, but they also play a vital role in the development of our younger employees," adds Smith.Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeders, centrifugal feeders, hoppers and vibratory controllers. ADI offers in stock products and custom designed systems. For more information, please visit www.autodev.com or call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.