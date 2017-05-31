News By Tag
ADI Employees Celebrate 50 & 60 Years of Service
"We are tremendously fortunate to have such dedicated employees," says ADI President Kevin Smith. "In today's world it is not the norm to have employees that stay for an extended period of time, especially not for 50 years. The history of our Company as well as the longevity of our staff makes us stand out against our competitors."
Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeders, centrifugal feeders, hoppers and vibratory controllers. ADI offers in stock products and custom designed systems. For more information, please visit www.autodev.com or call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.
