GEO Jobe Appoints Blake Bilbo to Role as Head of Customer Support

GIS Solution Provider and ArcGIS solution experts enhance customer support offerings with promotion of key staff to lead client support development efforts and management of GIS knowledge base.

Supporting users of Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Gis

• Arcgis

• Mapping Industry:

• Engineering Location:

• Nashville - Tennessee - US Subject:

• Executives

Contact

GEO Jobe

***@geo-jobe.com GEO Jobe

End

-- GEO Jobe, a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider and developers of Admin Tools, Mapfolio, and GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, is pleased to announce Blake Bilbo has taken on the newly created position of Head of Customer Support. Blake will be working with teams across the company with a focus on providing technical support for our international user base and ensuring client success.Blake came to GEO Jobe with over 10 years of experience in GIS and was recruited initially as a Junior Support Engineer. His experience includes a strong background in world-class technical support and history in GIS. Blake's past projects cover many disciplines, including teaching, customer support and account security, airborne lidar surveys for the National Coastal Mapping Program, supporting the Army Corps of Engineers, analysis of 3D satellite imagery, performing aeronautical chart maintenance, and creating custom augmented reality experiences for geographic surveys.Prior to joining GEO Jobe, Blake was a Technical Support Advisor for Xerox and Apple, a GIS Analyst for various companies, as well as an English Teacher in Ishinomaki, Japan. Bilbo adds, "I am encouraged by the progress and knowledge I have gained in just over six months since I've started. Although the responsibilities and expectations that come from this position can be intimidating, the degree of freedom and excellent leadership by everyone in the company has allowed for my success.""We are extremely excited to have take on this important role supporting our clients and product users. As our user base grows, taking care of those clients is a critical part of overall company and product success. Blake brings a great mix of advanced technical support experience with GIS weaved throughout. Blake has been instrumental in the development and maintenance of our GIS Knowledge Base (geo-jobe.com/Kbase) and we're excited for his leadership in taking our support system to the next level." said Jeremy Weber, VP GEO Jobe.About GEO JobeFounded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader responsible for several top apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including the award winning Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, and the GEOpowered Cloud solution for the enterprise. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.Visit GEO Jobe at the 2017 ESRIUC in San Diego, Booth #2438.Contact:info@geo-jobe.gis@geojobegis