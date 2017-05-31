 
News By Tag
* Entrepreneur
* Real Estate Sales
* Sales Coach
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


Terri Murphy Will Present At 2017 Real Estate Educators Association Conference In Miami

 
June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you need to find a way to take your sales numbers to a new level? You know that you are capable of better results than you are getting, but that hasn't translated to success yet. However, getting some advice from an industry expert can go a long way towards helping you get to where you want to be. And, Terri Murphy is ready to show you what has made her so successful over the years. She knows that engaging and dynamic presentations can make you their "go to" salesperson!

Do you want to hear Terri Murphy speak? She will be presenting at the 2017 Real Estate Educators Association Conference in Miami, Florida. This event takes place from June 23-26, and registration is still open. You can check the event website to see all of the available sign up options.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
End
Source:Terri Murphy
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Entrepreneur, Real Estate Sales, Sales Coach
Industry:Real Estate
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share