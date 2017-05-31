Terri Murphy Will Present At 2017 Real Estate Educators Association Conference In Miami

June 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- Do you need to find a way to take your sales numbers to a new level? You know that you are capable of better results than you are getting, but that hasn't translated to success yet. However, getting some advice from an industry expert can go a long way towards helping you get to where you want to be. And, Terri Murphy is ready to show you what has made her so successful over the years. She knows that engaging and dynamic presentations can make you their "go to" salesperson!
Do you want to hear Terri Murphy speak? She will be presenting at the 2017 Real Estate Educators Association Conference in Miami, Florida. This event takes place from June 23-26, and registration is still open. You can check the event website to see all of the available sign up options.
In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com
.