Media Alert: ONE Musicfest's 2017 Lineup Revealed Today Featuring Jill Scott, yasiin bey, Damian "Jr
The latest installment follows up a landmark 2016 for ONE Musicfest. This cultural touchstone sold out quickly and would be named among "Can't Miss Festivals" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, MTV, and Revolt TV. Meanwhile, #ONEMUSICFEST became a #1 trending topic on social media following a day of unforgettable performances. In total, the show generated a staggering 1.8 billion media impressions.
Celebrating nearly a decade of incredible music and art, ONE Musicfest boasts its most diverse and dynamic lineup yet this year. From 21scentury soul queenJill Scott to rap legend yasiin bey in what promises to be his
final show, the day will undoubtedly prove monumental for urban culture at large.
On Friday September 8, ONE Musicfest will celebrate ahead of the festival with 2,600 music lovers at Tabernacle Atlanta. The event will feature performances by Thundercat, J.I.D, Ari Lennox and Noname. Then on Saturday, September 9, ONE Musicfest takes over Lakewood Amphitheatre for 11 hours of nonstop music on two performance stages and three DJ stages.
About what to expect for 2017, Jason "J" Carter says, "Every year, ONE Musicfest grows and expands. We've built something that fans can really look forward to and we aim to create moments that inspire and invigorate attendees. Expect this year to be historic. We can't wait to see you there."
Get ready for ONE Musicfest 2017!
Partial List of Announced Performers for ONE Music Night 2017 at the Tabernacle:
Ari Lennox
J.I.D
Noname
Thundercat
Partial List of Announced Performers for ONE Musicfest 2017at Lakewood Amphitheater:
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
Jidenna
Jill Scott
Kaytranada
Ro James
Sean Paul
Tank and the Bangas
Too $hort
yasiin bey (formerly Mos Def)
About ONE Musicfest
ONE Musicfest is the Southeast's largest annual urban progressive music festival, featuring a diverse range of music, including classic and next generation hip-hop, soulful R&B, alternative, and rock. Started in 2010, ONE Musicfest is now recognized as one of the most highly-anticipated celebrations of the arts in the Southeast, with this year's festival expecting an attendance of 20,000 music lovers from throughout the country.
