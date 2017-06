Media Alert: ONE Musicfest's 2017 Lineup Revealed Today Featuring Jill Scott, yasiin bey, Damian "Jr

OneMusicfest final flier

-- Now in its eighth year, the Southeast's premier urban progressive music and arts festival-- reveals its phase one of the powerhouse 2017 lineup. Scheduled for Saturday September 9, 2017, at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, GA, the one-day festival will be headlined by A-list superstars such as(formerly known as Mos Def) in his, and more.For additional information and tickets, visit ONE Musicfest's official site (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?t=7ozouu9ab.0.0.v7uo7ebab.0&id=preview&r=3&p=http%3A%2F%2Fonemusicfest.com%2Findex.html)The latest installment follows up a landmark 2016 for. This cultural touchstone sold out quickly and would be named amongby, and. Meanwhile,became a #1 trending topic on social media following a day of unforgettable performances. In total, the show generated a staggeringmedia impressions.Celebrating nearly a decade of incredible music and art,boasts its most diverse and dynamic lineup yet this year. From 21century soul queento rap legendin what promises to be his, the day will undoubtedly prove monumental for urban culture at large.On Friday September 8,will celebrate ahead of the festival with 2,600 music lovers at Tabernacle Atlanta. The event will feature performances byand. Then on Saturday, September 9,takes over Lakewood Amphitheatre for 11 hours of nonstop music on two performance stages and three DJ stages.About what to expect for 2017, Jason "J" Carter says,Get ready for2017!Partial List of Announced Performers for ONE Music Night 2017 at the Tabernacle:eptemAri LennoxJ.I.DNonameThundercatDamian "Jr. Gong" MarleyJidennaJill ScottKaytranadaRo JamesSean PaulTank and the BangasToo $hortyasiin bey (formerly Mos Def)ONE Musicfest is the Southeast's largest annual urban progressive music festival, featuring a diverse range of music, including classic and next generation hip-hop, soulful R&B, alternative, and rock. Started in 2010, ONE Musicfest is now recognized as one of the most highly-anticipated celebrations of the arts in the Southeast, with this year's festival expecting an attendance of 20,000 music lovers from throughout the country.Twitter ( http://r20.rs6.net/ tn.jsp?t=7ozouu9ab.0.0.v7uo7ebab.0& amp... ): @onemusicfest #OneMusicfest #OMF2017Instagram ( http://r20.rs6.net/ tn.jsp?t=7ozouu9ab.0.0.v7uo7ebab.0& amp... ): @onemusicfest #OneMusicfest #OMF2017Facebook: Facebook.com/OneMusicfestWebsite: onemusicfest.com