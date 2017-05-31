This Summer it's All Eyelash Extensions!

Amazing Lash Studio

-- What was once only for the rich and famous is now available to everyone!Amazing Lash Studio has 4 proprietary eyelash extensions styles that are used to customize your look. Your stylists will conduct a style assessment on your first visit to understand the look you would like to achieve.Choose from two-tone, volume and colored lashes including four unique lash styles:Gorgeous: This Style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.• Natural: You...only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.• Sexy: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.• Cute: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford, Connecticut. Flexible hours for any schedule from Monday through Friday 9AM - 8PM, Saturday 9AM - 6PM and Sunday 10AM - 6PM.