June 2017
New Book Captures the Cuban-American Experience Like No Other Work

 
 
cuban american Haikus
RIVER EDGE, N.J. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cuban-American Haikus, A Bilingual, Bicultural Adventure of Poetry, Wit, and Nostalgia by Luis Anthony Gonzalez is a fun, entertaining literary journey that captures the essence of being Cuban-American in the Haiku format of a three-line poem consisting of five syllables, seven syllables, and five syllables.

The book contains fifty original Haikus covering topics such as sports, music, history, folklore and Cuban cuisine.

Never has there been such a collection of poems based on the Cuban-American experience in the traditional Japanese format of the Haiku poem!  Some of the poems are in English, some are in Spanish, others are in both languages.  You do not have to be Cuban in order to enjoy Cuban-American Haikus.

"I hope people have as much fun reading it as I had writing it" states Gonzalez, who is also the creator and co-editor of the award-winning reference, Encyclopedia of Cuba. Gonzalez is a Cuban-American, born in Cuba and currently residing in New Jersey.

Cuban-American Haikus is now available through Amazon.com.

https://www.amazon.com/Cuban-American-Haikus-Bilingual-Bi...

