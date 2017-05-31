News By Tag
ABI Brokers $2.7M Apartment Sale near Downtown Phoenix
"Marshall Manor is located just north of the City of Phoenix's RFP site off Fillmore and the rapidly expanding ASU campus in Downtown Phoenix," states Patrick Burch, Vice President, who along with John Klocek and Ryan Smith, Vice Presidents, were the lead brokers in representing the Buyer in this transaction. According to Ryan Smith, "The buyer saw tremendous value in the property being so close to Downtown Phoenix. The Buyer plans to rebrand and reposition the property, similar to the modern trend that can be seen along Roosevelt Row."
The Buyer, MDM Investments, is a private investment partnership based out of California.
The Seller is a private investor based in Arizona.
The multifamily brokerage team of John Klocek, Patrick Burch, Ryan Smith, Nathan Bruer and Royce Munroe represented the Buyer in this transaction.
