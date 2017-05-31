News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
9th Annual Honor Day Paid Tribute to Active US Service Members and Veterans
Educational Showcase for Local Schoolchildren; Golf Tournament and Banquet Benefitted National Nonprofit, Hope For The Warriors
"The profound loss after 9/11 deepened my appreciation for those in my family and others who work so hard to protect us domestically and abroad," explained Cary. "Subsequently, I started taking out 20-30 US service members for dinner during Fleet Week with a friend as a gesture of thanks. Our simple appreciation was the brainchild for Honor Day."
"It took a village to build the event into its present significance, and now we have community support, and, the involvement of Hope For The Warriors, which carries out important programming for military service members and their families."
Exposition of Military Assets
At 9.a.m, to the patriotic beat of the Army band, 50 Marines and sailors entered the event to the cheering of local schoolchildren, teachers and branches of military, showcasing military assets deployed and used on a daily basis. Afterwards, the children began visiting different exhibits to learn aspects about the branches of the armed forces. The exposition of assets included: I-Robotics (EOD) {explosive ordinance robotics}; student's writing get-well cards to soldiers (hosted by Hope For the Warriors); contingency response group communications;
Certain assets showcased such as I-Robotic EOD and STEM demonstrated the need for increased emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math curriculums since tomorrow's future professionals have increased career choices including in the technologically-
Lt. Col. Edward Croot Gives Keynote Address
Following a complimentary golf tournament paired with two civilians and two Marines, a dinner reception was held. "We are here not only to honor our active service members and veterans, but also our fallen heroes," explained Lt. Col. Edward Croot. "The table in the middle of the banquet room is set for one, signifying the daily freedom we have is brought to you by the person who is not sitting there." The Fallen Comrade Table, set with a white tablecloth, is in remembrance of prisoners of war and those missing in action. The tradition began with a group of fighter pilots who flew in Vietnam and is the focal point of ceremonial remembrance, which continues today for those who serve. The service ball featured a narration by participating service members explaining what each item represented.
The proceeds that went to Hope For the Warriors symbolized the success of the event. The economic support is instrumental to continue the organization's charitable efforts focusing on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement and connection for military service members, post 9/11 veterans and military families.
###
About Hope For the Warriors: http://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/
About Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club: http://www.eagleoaks.com/
About the Marines: https://www.marines.com/
About the Navy: https://www.navy.com/
About the Army: https://www.army.mil/
About The Coast Guard: https://www.gocoastguard.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse