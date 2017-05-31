Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Lease of 140 Fulling Mill Road in Middletown, PA

Single Tenant Takes Entire Warehouse Recently Completed on Spec.

-- Cushman & Wakefield (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/)'s Pennsylvania industrial team arranged the lease of a new warehouse at 140 Fulling Mill Rd. to syncreon, a third-party logistics provider. The building is owned by a client of Clarion Partners, which developed the property in partnership with MRP Industrial."syncreon (http://www.syncreon.com/index.php?id=home), a leading specialized contract logistics company, will occupy the entire 249,600-square-foot industrial property located across the street from a FedEx Ground hub and 10 miles from a UPS Parcel hub in Harrisburg,"said Cushman & Wakefield Senior Director Leah Balerno, who represented the tenant in the deal. "This building provided the exact configuration syncreon needed with a location that features immediate access to Route 283 and excellent access to I-81, I-78 and the PA Turnpike."The company signed a five-year lease and its move to Middletown should help the local economy. "Not only did we identify a solution for our client, but this deal is good for the market overall," Balerno said."syncreon is excited to expand our presence in Central PA, an area with tremendous potential. We plan to hire more than 200 people to staff the new Fulling Mill Road facility," said Brian Parel, syncreon's senior real estate manager.The warehouse includes 32-foot-clear ceiling heights, 42 loading doors with expandable parking for up to 300 cars as well as additional trailer parking.###syncreon is the leading specialized contract logistics company consistently recognized for its operational excellence, customer integration and creation of great opportunities for employees and stakeholder value. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, syncreon America Inc. is a global provider of advanced supply chain services that can be tailored to create specific customized solutions for their customers. They offer a range of 3PL and 4PL services in an asset-light business model to provide specialized transportation, inbound, outbound, fulfillment, and aftermarket logistics services to Automotive and High Tech customers. syncreon operates in over 20 countries, with more than 100 facilities, and approximately 12,000 employees.Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.Karen Ravensbergen/Evelyn Weiss FranciscoCaryl Communications201-796-7788