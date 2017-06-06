 
Superior Hyundai Announces the Launch of a Brand New Hyunda Service, Parts & Accessories Website

Red McCombs Superior Hyundai, a TX-based car dealership, knows the value of being able to schedule service and browse their services, current specials, and parts online. Which is why they have launched a brand new website for their customers.
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Announcing the launch of the new Superior Hyundai Service website at sanantoniohyundaiservice.com. As Hyundai drivers and owners themselves in the San Antonio, TX market, the Superior Hyundai service and parts team knows how to provide value and their new website is no different. With online service coupons, scheduling and loaner car reservation the new website is a great resource for San Antonio Hyundai owners.

The Hyundai Service Center in San Antonio gets daily technical information and safety updates directly from Hyundai. The dealership is also authorized to perform all warranty and recall notices you may have on your Hyundai vehicle. The Superior Hyundai Service Department will never use parts that will void your Hyundai Factory Warranty. Their new website makes scheduling your Hyundai service simple with online scheduling and an easy to follow Hyundai maintenance menu. The newly launched sanantoniohyundaiservice.com is also mobile responsive so that no matter the device of the viewer, navigation, images and information is easily read. Red McCombs Superior Hyundai is full-service Hyundai Authorized Center located in San Antonio, TX. The dealership stocks a large selection of Hyundai OEM parts and accessories in their Hyundai parts warehouse. The Hyundai dealership sells new Hyundai vehicles as well as Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai vehicles and other used cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles.

