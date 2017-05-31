Viscosity announces Rich Niemiec as Chief Innovation Officer
DALLAS - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Viscosity North America (Viscosity) today announced that world renowned IT Expert, Rich Niemiec, joined the company as Chief Innovation Officer. As an Oracle ACE Director and a co-founder and CEO of TUSC, a Chicago-based systems integrator of Oracle technology solutions started in 1988, Rich brings 34 years of IT transformation experience.
Previously, he has served as President of the Independent Oracle User Group (IOUG) and is the current President of the Midwest Oracle Users Group (MOUG). Rich has architected and tuned many Fortune 500 systems over the past 25 years; including M&M Mars, McDonald's Corp., Nokia, Navteq (MapQuest), University of Michigan, AT&T, and PepsiCo.
His experience in data processing ranges from teaching to consulting, with an emphasis in database administration, performance tuning, project management, and technical education. Rich is one of six originally honored, worldwide Oracle Certified Masters and has advised Oracle development. In 2017, he authored "Oracle12c Performance Tuning Tips & Techniques", an update of his previous four best sellers; Oracle8i, 9i, 10g, and 11i Performance Tuning.
"Viscosity is quickly becoming one of the leaders in the IT consulting world," Rich said, when asked about his decision to come to Viscosity. "In order to make an impact, you need to hire the best. Viscosity, has experts in every major area critical to customer success including: Leveraging the Database, Cloud Solutions, RAC, VMware, Exadata, Apex, Hadoop, NoSQL, Big Data, Performance, Availability, Recoverability, and Partnerships."
In his new role, Rich Niemiec will be responsible for serving as a contributing member of the Executive Management Team, promoting the Viscosity name and defining a new brand for Viscosity; creating innovative solutions to meet the customer needs. "With Rich, Viscosity now has three Oracle ACE Directors in their executive team, which makes them an even greater power-house in the Oracle space. He is a great addition to our already strong team, and we are looking forward to his proven industry insight and how he can help Viscosity continue to grow to the next level," said Charles Kim, Founder and President of Viscosity.
Rich Niemiec's vision for Viscosity's future, isn't new, but it is powerful. "As CIO at Viscosity, I will continue to drive customer solutions to leverage technology so our customers are innovative leaders in their industries. Innovation is paramount, not only to customer success, but customer survival in every industry we serve. Viscosity will accomplish this by assisting clients as a trusted adviser to apply the latest technology advancements of the Database, Predictive Analytics, and correctly architecture Cloud Solutions to customer needs and problems."
About Viscosity North America
Founded in 2011 by industry leaders and authors of best practices, Viscosity is an Oracle Platinum Partner. Viscosity's drives real customer value bringing vast experience to the table up and down the software stack, from Infrastructure (Exadata and Engineered Systems) to Data (Administration, Tuning, Disaster Recovery) and Applications (Apex, Cloud, BI Publisher). Viscosity simplifes IT complexity, drives innovation, and engineers value for its clients.
Contact
Monica Li
***@viscosityna.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse