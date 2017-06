Internationally distributed rap star, Day Day King collabs with melodic rap legend, Domino

Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills is currently home to some rising hit makers as well as some legends like melodic rap king, Domino best known for his hit single, Getto Jam.

Day Day King - Wanna Roll ft. Domino - UDBS

-- West Coast Samoan rap sensation and originator of the West Coast Alliance Tour, Day Day King reappeared on the music scene in 2016 with the summer release ofproduced by Slick Million Dollar Beats of Billionaire Brand Boyz and distributed worldwide via Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services. The trunk rocking single was mixed and mastered by award-nominated songwriter and certified sound specialist, Marlo Da Martian and recorded at Bomb Shelter Recording and Rehearsal Studios led by James Trace. The single hit the radio and charted for nearly three months on DRT's Top 125 Independent and National 200 radio charts. The video for the single has been featured on several dozen magazines and blogs including ThisIs50.com, SKOPE Magazine, and Hood Illustrated.The artist briefly stepped away from the limelight to prepare new releases and establish a success-driven foundation with his distributor, production team, booking agent, and campaign manager. With everything in place, Day Day King returns on June 16, 2017 with the hit single,which features the King of Melodic Rap and originator of the G-Funk sound, Domino. Domino is best known for his hit singles,andfrommovie soundtrack. The single will be distributed internationally by Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services with availability on hundreds of outlets including iTunes, TIDAL, Amazon, Apple Music, and Spotify. Preview the single by watching the video on YouTube and look-out for Day Day King's upcoming new summer release featuring multi-platinum West Coast recording artist and songwriter, Knoc-turn'al.Get the hit single,at http://apple.co/ 2aSADjd Preview Day Day King ft. Domino – Wanna Roll at https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Xq69Q6enxKo