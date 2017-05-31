News By Tag
Internationally distributed rap star, Day Day King collabs with melodic rap legend, Domino
Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills is currently home to some rising hit makers as well as some legends like melodic rap king, Domino best known for his hit single, Getto Jam.
The artist briefly stepped away from the limelight to prepare new releases and establish a success-driven foundation with his distributor, production team, booking agent, and campaign manager. With everything in place, Day Day King returns on June 16, 2017 with the hit single, Wanna Roll which features the King of Melodic Rap and originator of the G-Funk sound, Domino. Domino is best known for his hit singles, Getto Jam and This Business of Love from The Mask movie soundtrack. The single will be distributed internationally by Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services with availability on hundreds of outlets including iTunes, TIDAL, Amazon, Apple Music, and Spotify. Preview the single by watching the video on YouTube and look-out for Day Day King's upcoming new summer release featuring multi-platinum West Coast recording artist and songwriter, Knoc-turn'al.
Get the hit single, West Coast 4 Life at http://apple.co/
Preview Day Day King ft. Domino – Wanna Roll at https://www.youtube.com/
