Digital Defense, Inc. Named Best Buy in Vulnerability Management Comparison from SC Magazine Labs
Frontline Vulnerability Manager™ Given Top Ranking from SC Magazine Labs
Digital Defense Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM) is a progressive and intuitive vulnerability management platform. Underpinned by patented scanning and advanced network host correlation technology, Frontline VM offers unparalleled accuracy. Organizations can be confident that their remediation efforts are narrowly focused saving valuable time and resources. Frontline VM puts security innovation at your fingertips through a robust and nimble interface that helps to identify the critical assets most susceptible to compromise, prioritizing remediation efforts to quickly drive risk from an organization. Built with mobility in mind users can easily and effectively manage vulnerabilities at their desk or on the go.
The SC Magazine Lab review indicates, "If vulnerability management gets any easier we won't need vulnerability specialists. In fact, for organizations without any such experts this is just the ticket. Don't count out larger organizations as targets for Frontline. Even the best equipped and staffed organizations can benefit by picking up a bit of time through the efficiencies Frontline offers." SC Magazine found no weaknesses with the product.
"We take special care to ensure that we make it as fast and easy as possible for our clients to effectively scan, review and respond to potential problems," said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. "We are pleased that SC Magazine recognizes the pain points of those responsible for securing their networks, and truly honored to be named as their Best Buy in the Vulnerability Management category."
For a free 21 day trial of Digital Defense Frontline Vulnerability Manager, go to https://www.digitaldefense.com/
About Digital Defense
Serving clients across numerous industries from small businesses to very large enterprises, Digital Defense's innovative and leading edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. Frontline Vulnerability Manager™, the original Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) platform, delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while SecurED®, the company's security awareness training promotes employees' security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with unparalleled service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
