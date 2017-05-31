World Champions Troels Bager & Ina Jeliazkova Host Exclusive VIP Event & Elite Workshops TroelsIna_ ExclusiveVIPEvent_ EliteWorkshops FAIRFAX, Va. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- DC DanceSport Academy, the premier school for dancesport and the performing arts education in the Mid-Atlantic, is proud to host a two-day event on July 22 and 23, with World Amateur Latin Champions Troels Bager & Ina Jeliazkova.



On July 22, DC DanceSport Academy will present a sophisticated evening of live entertainment, dancing and a professional show by World Champions. This black-tie VIP Event will delight attendees with the inspirational dance stylings of Troels and Ina; world-renowned artists and athletes that have inspired and captivated audiences around the globe through the art of dance.



On July 23, DC DanceSport Academy will host Elite Workshops with World Amateur Latin Champions & Blackpool Amateur Latin Champions Troels Bager & Ina Jeliazkova.



The Elite Workshops are unique opportunity to be trained by World's Best Latin professional dancers and phenomenal coaches. The workshops will cover the wide range of topics from nuances and core principles of basic techniques to multiple layers of dancing and competitive performance.



Troels and Ina are amateur Latin Blackpool Champions and World Latin Champions, as well as 2017 Latin Professional Blackpool Finalists, who have been dancing together for 12 years. They are the first couple to win Under 21 at the Amateur Latin Blackpool Dance festival.



"Developing our dancing has always been our main focus," says Bager. "We strongly believe that in order to do so one must develop as a whole human being. Mentally, physically and spiritually. Our journey is driven by our love for dance, our desire to express and our curiosity for life. Our aim is to reach our full potential as people and dancers and we wish to share this journey with the world, express our emotions and constantly push ourselves to do better."



About DC DanceSport Academy



DC DanceSport Academy is located in Fairfax, VA and offers total dance training for children and adults, with classes ranging from ballroom and social dancing for the hobby dancer to top-level training for ballroom dancers looking to compete locally and internationally.



The Academy's youth and adult programs have produced U.S. national champions and finalists in both Latin and Ballroom as well as a pro-am world Latin champion. Petrigova is director of the Latin program, as well as the owner of the studio, and has a devoted following in the area's dance community.



And what if you're a casual dancer just interested in adding some new moves to your social dance repertoire? Petrigova insists that you shouldn't be intimidated by DC DanceSport's highly-competitive level of dance training. "We also have a wide selection of programs for adult beginners, with classes pretty much every night of the week in everything from ballroom to the popular nightclub dances, such as salsa, bachata and merengue. There's a little something for everyone. Dancing gives you confidence, grace and style. If you're not looking to compete, if you simply want an opportunity for social dancing, you'll find a community of like-minded dancers here."



For more information on DC DanceSport Academy or to purchase tickets to this Exclusive VIP Event and Elite Workshops with World Champions Troels Bager & Ina Jeliazkova, please visit



Contact

Val Zvereff

DC DanceSport Academy

***@dcdancesportacademy.com



Photo:

