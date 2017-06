UK College of English celebrates the opening of its new centre on Oxford Street

UKCE Logo

Contact

UKCE, Atam Sharma

+44 (0)203 811 0868

***@whitefishmarketing.co.uk UKCE, Atam Sharma+44 (0)203 811 0868

End

-- UK College of English celebrated the opening of its new centre on Oxford Street, Monday 8 May. The inauguration saw Sir Ciarán Devane, Chief Executive of the British Council, unveiling the plaque to mark the beginning of a new era for UKCE. The event was attended by other esteemed members of the EFL community including Huan Japes, Deputy Chief Executive of English UK, and Mr Joseph, Managing Director of UKCBC, parent company of UKCE.The new premises are the first step into a bright and international future for UKCE; (http://www.ukenglish.org.uk/)in the words of Atam Sharma, Centre Head, "…our ambition is to build an international brand with branches and centres all around the world; we are on the right track." The speeches were followed by a tour of the premises and concluded with lunch and refreshments.Since its inception in 2012, UKCE has contributed to the smooth integration of non-native speakers in the London area by hosting weekly English conversation meetups. Students and non-students alike are given the opportunity to develop their communication skills in a structured environment under the supervision of a qualified teacher. This is a well-established tradition and one that UKCE is very much committed to maintaining at its new premises on Oxford Street.Over the next 2 years, UKCE is planning to expand its activities by offering Teacher Training Courses and hosting industry events such as book presentations, London meetings and CPD sessions. Furthermore, the company is planning of offering Online Courses, which will allow it to reach a much greater number of students, laying the groundwork for its expansion. Already established within the Italian market, the school aims to build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with its international partners by offering superior quality courses ( http://www.ukenglish.org.uk/ explore-day- courses/ ) at reasonable prices.