 
News By Tag
* English Language School
* English Courses In London
* Learning English in London
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


UK College of English celebrates the opening of its new centre on Oxford Street

 
 
UKCE Logo
UKCE Logo
 
LONDON - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- UK College of English celebrated the opening of its new centre on Oxford Street, Monday 8 May. The inauguration saw Sir Ciarán Devane, Chief Executive of the British Council, unveiling the plaque to mark the beginning of a new era for UKCE. The event was attended by other esteemed members of the EFL community including Huan Japes, Deputy Chief Executive of English UK, and Mr Joseph, Managing Director of UKCBC, parent company of UKCE.

The new premises are the first step into a bright and international future for UKCE; (http://www.ukenglish.org.uk/) in the words of Atam Sharma, Centre Head, "…our ambition is to build an international brand with branches and centres all around the world; we are on the right track." The speeches were followed by a tour of the premises and concluded with lunch and refreshments.

Since its inception in 2012, UKCE has contributed to the smooth integration of non-native speakers in the London area by hosting weekly English conversation meetups. Students and non-students alike are given the opportunity to develop their communication skills in a structured environment under the supervision of a qualified teacher. This is a well-established tradition and one that UKCE is very much committed to maintaining at its new premises on Oxford Street.

Over the next 2 years, UKCE is planning to expand its activities by offering Teacher Training Courses and hosting industry events such as book presentations, London meetings and CPD sessions. Furthermore, the company is planning of offering Online Courses, which will allow it to reach a much greater number of students, laying the groundwork for its expansion. Already established within the Italian market, the school aims to build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with its international partners by offering superior quality courses (http://www.ukenglish.org.uk/explore-day-courses/) at reasonable prices.

Contact
UKCE, Atam Sharma
+44 (0)203 811 0868
***@whitefishmarketing.co.uk
End
Source:UK College fo English
Email:***@whitefishmarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share