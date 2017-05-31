News By Tag
UK College of English celebrates the opening of its new centre on Oxford Street
The new premises are the first step into a bright and international future for UKCE; (http://www.ukenglish.org.uk/)
Since its inception in 2012, UKCE has contributed to the smooth integration of non-native speakers in the London area by hosting weekly English conversation meetups. Students and non-students alike are given the opportunity to develop their communication skills in a structured environment under the supervision of a qualified teacher. This is a well-established tradition and one that UKCE is very much committed to maintaining at its new premises on Oxford Street.
Over the next 2 years, UKCE is planning to expand its activities by offering Teacher Training Courses and hosting industry events such as book presentations, London meetings and CPD sessions. Furthermore, the company is planning of offering Online Courses, which will allow it to reach a much greater number of students, laying the groundwork for its expansion. Already established within the Italian market, the school aims to build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with its international partners by offering superior quality courses (http://www.ukenglish.org.uk/
