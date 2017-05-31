News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Vinny Testaverde's Tampa Area Home for Sale
"This exceptional listing is attracting a lot of attention – both locally and from all over the world," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "Our team is the leader in luxury properties. We are connected to a global network of real estate professionals and enhanced affiliations with online outlets."
Located in the private Dolce Vita community on Lake Keystone, the luxurious home spans more than 12,000 square feet and is designed for entertainment. Outside there is a basketball court, tennis court, putting green and spacious pool and deck. Inside there is a full bar, wine cellar and multiple gathering areas for media viewing and cards. There is a virtual golf room and a full-size gym area, ice tub and sauna and a rooftop dance/yoga room. Built in 2007, the home features seven bedrooms, a separate casita with private entrance for guests, upgraded wood flooring throughout, vaulted and tray ceiling in every room and a gourmet kitchen with oversized commercial appliances.
Showings are by appointment only. Contact Tunisia Abraham at (813) 613-7544 or Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group at (813) 699-1333.
Testaverde won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Miami in 1986 and had a 21-year career with the NFL beginning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was selected No. 1 overall in the 1987 draft. During his career, he played for seven different clubs, retiring in 2007. Testaverde currently lives in the home with his wife, Mitzi.
"This is a unique property and a rare opportunity,"
For more information including a 3-D tour, visit SportingEntertainmentHaven.com.To view additional luxury listings, visit http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse