 
News By Tag
* Vinny Testaverde Home
* Florida Properties Group
* Allen Crumbley
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


Vinny Testaverde's Tampa Area Home for Sale

 
 
The Tampa area home of Vinny Testaverde is for sale
The Tampa area home of Vinny Testaverde is for sale
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vinny Testaverde Home
* Florida Properties Group
* Allen Crumbley

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde is putting his Hillsborough County home on the market. The estate home, priced at $5 million, is listed with Realtor Tunisia Abraham of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

"This exceptional listing is attracting a lot of attention – both locally and from all over the world," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "Our team is the leader in luxury properties. We are connected to a global network of real estate professionals and enhanced affiliations with online outlets."

Located in the private Dolce Vita community on Lake Keystone, the luxurious home spans more than 12,000 square feet and is designed for entertainment. Outside there is a basketball court, tennis court, putting green and spacious pool and deck. Inside there is a full bar, wine cellar and multiple gathering areas for media viewing and cards. There is a virtual golf room and a full-size gym area, ice tub and sauna and a rooftop dance/yoga room. Built in 2007, the home features seven bedrooms, a separate casita with private entrance for guests, upgraded wood flooring throughout, vaulted and tray ceiling in every room and a gourmet kitchen with oversized commercial appliances.

Showings are by appointment only. Contact Tunisia Abraham at (813) 613-7544 or Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group at (813) 699-1333.

Testaverde won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Miami in 1986 and had a 21-year career with the NFL beginning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was selected No. 1 overall in the 1987 draft. During his career, he played for seven different clubs, retiring in 2007. Testaverde currently lives in the home with his wife, Mitzi.

"This is a unique property and a rare opportunity," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "The key to our success is the dedication and professionalism of our sales executives paired with a brand that commands respect in the luxury sector. Our company has a marketing network and established relationships in place to reach buyers of luxury real estate throughout the world."

For more information including a 3-D tour, visit SportingEntertainmentHaven.com.To view additional luxury listings, visit http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com/flpg/index.asp?p=fin... or text LUXURY to (813) 347-9184.
End
Source:Florida Properties Group
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Vinny Testaverde Home, Florida Properties Group, Allen Crumbley
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share