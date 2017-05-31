 
B2m Solutions Named A "cool Vendor" In Mobile And Wireless Analytics By Gartner

Vendors selected for the "Cool Vendor" report are innovative, impactful and intriguing
 
 
June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ABINGDON, UK, June 6, 2017 B2M Solutions, a leading provider of mobile device analytics solutions that deliver actionable insights, today announced that it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the May 2017 Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless Analytics, 2017 report by Gartner, Inc.

According to the new report, mobile device usage has become "business as usual" in most organizations. As a result, the report states that the use of mobile technology has become mainstream, and, as the level of innovation is tapering off, it's time to take advantage of new analytics tools to optimize mobile technology usage.

"Analytics on data gathered from mobile devices can provide great insights about root causes of problems, and can help to operate them more efficiently and save money." the report noted.

"We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner confirmation that mobile device analytics provides the key to enabling businesses to fully optimize their mobile technology which, in turn, will enable them to increase mobile worker productivity, improve customer experience and deliver a positive impact to the bottom line," said Julie Purves, Founder and CEO of B2M. "Businesses are constantly looking at how they can make their technology work harder and our mission is to enable enterprises using mobile devices to really make the most of that investment. We have an exciting roadmap for our Elemez mobile device analytics product and look forward to announcing even more new features and functionality in the near future to further enhance our market position."

B2M is providing access to Gartner's Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless Analytics 2017 report for organizations that wish to read it. Access to the report can be requested via B2M's website at https://b2msolutions.com/gartner-cool-vendors-mobile-and-...

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About B2M Solutions

B2M Solutions™ is a privately held company based in Abingdon, UK, with marketing and sales operations in Atlanta, Ga., U.S.A. Founded in 2002, the company provides software that delivers valuable insights and actionable analytics for enterprise mobility customers with business-critical applications. The company's software includes Elemez™, a cloud hosted analytics solution that delivers real time information enabling enterprise customers to identify and address problems with their mobile devices that may be affecting device performance, worker productivity and the bottom line. mprodigy® - B2M's mobile enterprise management platform (MDM/EMM), goes beyond traditional mobile device management to help companies proactively monitor, analyze and act on information about their business-critical mobile devices.

B2M is included in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless Analytics for 2017.

For more information, visit www.b2msolutions.com.
