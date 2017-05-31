News By Tag
The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA Arbitration claim against Stephens, Inc
FINRA Claim Alleges Over-concentration in High-risk Private Placements
Naturally Advanced Technology/Crailar
Meriweather Capital
YuuZoo
MicroPlay
The claim seeks damages between $500,000 and $999,999.
Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor.
It is alleged Stephens, Inc. failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.
It is further alleged that the financial advisor that handled the accounts at issue is John Hoekman. According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Hoekman has been the broker of record for at least six (6) customer disputes for similar allegations.
According to D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, " It is unfortunate, but we believe that many more investors have suffered devastating losses due to the broker-dealer's failure to supervise and don't realize they have recovery options."
"Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."
FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional. It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses without filing such claims in court.
The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.
For more information The White Law Group and the claim filed against Stephens, Inc., please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510 or visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com.
The White Law Group
***@whitesecuritieslaw.com
