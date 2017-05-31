News By Tag
Healthcare Quality, Service Executive Joins South Nassau
Ms. Hershfield brings more than 25 years of diverse and progressive experience from the acute care setting in nursing, service excellence, quality and patient outcomes to South Nassau.
This also includes her role as a director-at-
"Melissa has forged a career of achievement and marked outcomes in healthcare quality and safety and patient satisfaction and has demonstrated a broad understanding of healthcare leadership and administration,"
In her role, Ms. Hershfield will serve in both the Performance Improvement Department and the Performance Management Department. She will spearhead South Nassau's quality management initiatives and facilitate improvement teams, while overseeing the hospital's implementation and compliance with regulatory requirements.
Prior to coming to South Nassau, Ms. Hershfield served as the Nursing and Quality Management Executive at Northwell Healthcare System's Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital/Lenox Hill Hospital. Prior to that she was the Director of Quality Management at Northern Westchester Hospital. A graduate of Western Governors University with a Master's of Science in Nursing Leadership, Ms. Hershfield holds multiple certifications in Healthcare Quality Professional, High Risk Obstetrics and Just Culture.
Designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for outstanding nursing care, South Nassau® Communities Hospital is one of the region's largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,500 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital
Media Contact
Damian J. Becker
South Nassau Communities Hospital
516-377-5370
damian.becker@
