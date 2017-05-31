Ten Indiana Nonprofits Receive SIA Foundation Capital Grants; 30 Receive Anniversary Grants

SIA's Sr. EVP, Tom Easterday looks through a grant-funded solar telescope.

Contact

Media Oakes, Communications Manager

***@subaru-sia.com Media Oakes, Communications Manager

End

-- The SIA Foundation awarded over $85,000 in capital grants to 10 Indiana charitable organizations at a ceremony held at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. today. Representing the Spring 2017 grant cycle, this marks the largest grant dollars' distribution to-date for the Foundation. Recipients represented Clinton, Hamilton, Lake, Marion, Tippecanoe, Vigo and Wabash counties. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million to fund the needs of Hoosiers.Additionally, the SIA Foundation awarded 30 unrestricted grants of $1,000 each to Indiana nonprofit organizations chosen by SIA Associates in honor of SIA's 30anniversary. Voting for these grants began in early May.The SIA Foundation awards grants twice annually to nonprofit organizations seeking capital funding in arts and culture, health and welfare or education programs. Information on the SIA Foundation and the grant application process can be found at www.siafoundation.org.Capital grant recipient organizations for the Spring 2017 grant cycle are:-Vigo County - $10,000 – EducationThe organization will purchase a Newborn Hal neonatal simulator. This will be used to train staff, health care providers and students for high risk complications in newborns.- Lake County - $10,000 – Arts & CultureThe grant will be used to purchase quality studio equipment for the Gary Club's new music studio.– Tippecanoe County - $9,961 – EducationThe school will purchase 30 under desk fitboards, 15 adjustable standing desks, 5 under desk orbit striders, 4 under desk elliptical walker, Standing Elliptical Desks, Active Seating Kit, and Active Seating Stools. These items will be used to start a classroom for students to move and learn at the same time.– Hamilton County – $9,850 – EducationFunds will be used to purchase solar telescopes and accessories.– Wabash County - $9,563 - EducationThis grant will be used to purchase Big Blue Blocks that will travel through the county to enhance the ability to offer STEM-based actives beyond the walls of the museum.- Tippecanoe County - $8,495 – Health & WelfareThe grant will be used to purchase a Tran-Sit Car Transfer Simulator to assist its patients with transfers into and out of automobiles prior to discharge home.– Tippecanoe County - $8,100 – Arts & CultureA kiln and equipment will be purchased with the grant funds, giving individuals another method to explore interests and provide more individuality in program offerings.- Marion County - $8,000 – Health & WelfareGrant funds will be used to construct a new shed, purchase equipment and tools, as well as trees to expand the current farm by an acre. This additional acre will provide 25,000 – 30,000 pounds of organic produce that will be delivered to the on-site Food Pantry, Crooked Creek.– Clinton County - $8,000 – Health & WelfareThe grant will be used to purchase fencing materials to divide the single play yard into four sections, creating the opportunity for more dogs to enjoy outdoor play and exercise.- Vigo County - $6,126 – Health & WelfareThe grant will enable the organization to purchase a dental instrument sterilizer so that they can increase the number of patients they see in a day.The 30 recipient organizations of the unrestricted $1,000 anniversary grants are:• Almost Home Humane Society—Tippecanoe County• Alzheimer's Association—Statewide• American Cancer Society—Statewide• Benton County Fair Association—Benton County• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette—Tippecanoe County• Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette—Tippecanoe County• Boy Scouts of America Sagamore Council—Mult-county• Brady's Hope (Flora Community Club)—Carroll County• Center Stage Community Theatre—Boone County• Disabled American Veterans—Tippecanoe County• Food Finders Food Bank, Inc.—Tippecanoe County• Indiana FFA Foundation--Statewide• Girl Scouts of Central Indiana—Multi-county• Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette Inc.—Tippecanoe County• Indiana 4-H Foundation--Statewide• Indiana Music Teachers Association--Statewide• Lafayette Indiana Pickleball Association Inc.—Tippecanoe County• LTHC Homeless Services Program (formerly Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, Inc.)—Tippecanoe County• Lafayette Urban Ministry, Inc.—Tippecanoe County• Lafayette Lions Club, Inc.—Tippecanoe County• Loving Hearts Animal Shelter—Tippecanoe County• Meals on Wheels—Tippecanoe County• Mental Health America of Tippecanoe County, Inc.—Tippecanoe County• Natalie's Second Chance Dog Shelter Inc.—Tippecanoe County• North Montgomery Band Boosters—Montgomery County• PawSwaP of Greater Lafayette—Tippecanoe County• Rossville Baseball & Softball Summer Recreational League—Clinton County• Servants at Work, Inc.—Tippecanoe County• Tippecanoe County Humane Society—Tippecanoe County• Western Band Boosters—Howard County