Axis Group Named to CRN's 2017 Solution Provider 500 List BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Axis Group announced today that Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.



"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."



"We are honored to be recognized for the exceptional performance, expertise, and professionalism of the team here at Axis and our ability to bring world class solutions to our customers" said Al Hughes, CEO of Axis Group.



About Axis Group



Axis professionals combine business process acumen with technical excellence. By using best practices and a common framework, they help customers understand the key drivers behind their Business Intelligence initiatives, empowering companies to be successful. No one understands data information challenges better, allowing Axis to accelerate the time to implement productive BI solutions. With nearly 20 years of experience and hundreds of satisfied customers across the US, Axis has had the unique opportunity of working with companies in a variety of industries. Axis is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ and has several offices throughout the US. To learn more visit www.axisgroup.com or call at 908-988-0200.



The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.



The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.crn.com/ sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.



Contact

Janice DiGiovine

