Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds Brings Nature Play To Alpha Child Care
The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and a short tour of the natural playground, which consists of a variety of authentic, all natural components guaranteed to bring an exciting new level of play and fun to Alpha Child Care.
"Playgrounds shouldn't be fun for only the fittest kids," says Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds Founder and CEO Adam Bienenstock, "We wanted to give Alpha a natural space where children of all abilities could enjoy the physical, creative, and dramatic forms of play. Once we cut the ribbon the fun begins!"
The Ontario based design team at Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds created a custom plan for Alpha Child Care that includes a sideways tree for children to jump and climb on, an outdoor classroom featuring curriculum cabinets, chalkboards and art panels, a spiral bench for a rich sensory experience, a log fort, shrubs, hills, and much more.
Alpha Child Care joins a long list of forward-thinking schools and childcare centers offering the enriched experience of a Bienenstock Natural Playground. For more information visit http://www.naturalplaygrounds.ca
- 30 -
About Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds
Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds creates play spaces that connect kids to nature and inspire optimal child development for as many communities as possible. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds' components are handcrafted in Canada by master craftspeople using locally sourced, all-natural materials. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds can be found throughout Canada and the world. www.naturalplaygrounds.ca
About Alpha Child Care
Alpha Child Care has been a pioneer in Child Care Development since 1981 and serves over 200 children at two locations in Brampton. Alpha Child Care is a founder of the Peel initiative Raising The Bar which helps to advance early childcare education. The new Alpha natural playground is located at their 900 Peter Robertson Boulevard location in Brampton.
Media Contacts
Afsheen Hasan, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds
Telephone: 647-234-5415
Email: afsheen@naturalplaygrounds.ca
Website: http://www.naturalplaygrounds.ca
Facebook: @bienenstockplaygrounds
Twitter: @bienenstock
Mary Soundy, Alpha Child Care
Telephone: 905-458-4884
Email: marys@alphachildcare.ca
Website: http://www.alphachildcare.ca
Facebook: @alphachildcare
Twitter: @alphachildcare
