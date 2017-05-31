 
News By Tag
* Natural Playgrounds
* Grand Opening
* Nature Play
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dundas
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds Brings Nature Play To Alpha Child Care

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Natural Playgrounds
* Grand Opening
* Nature Play

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Dundas - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Events

DUNDAS, Ontario - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Alpha Child Care prides itself on being one of Brampton's leading childcare centers and now it has even more fun and learning to offer its young clients with the opening of its brand new Bienenstock Natural Playground on Thursday June 8th from 5:30-7:30pm.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and a short tour of the natural playground, which consists of a variety of authentic, all natural components guaranteed to bring an exciting new level of play and fun to Alpha Child Care.

"Playgrounds shouldn't be fun for only the fittest kids," says Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds Founder and CEO Adam Bienenstock, "We wanted to give Alpha a natural space where children of all abilities could enjoy the physical, creative, and dramatic forms of play. Once we cut the ribbon the fun begins!"

The Ontario based design team at Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds created a custom plan for Alpha Child Care that includes a sideways tree for children to jump and climb on, an outdoor classroom featuring curriculum cabinets, chalkboards and art panels, a spiral bench for a rich sensory experience, a log fort, shrubs, hills, and much more.

Alpha Child Care  joins a long list of forward-thinking schools and childcare centers offering the enriched experience of a Bienenstock Natural Playground. For more information visit http://www.naturalplaygrounds.ca

- 30 -

About Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds creates play spaces that connect kids to nature and inspire optimal child development for as many communities as possible. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds' components are handcrafted in Canada by master craftspeople using locally sourced, all-natural materials. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds can be found throughout Canada and the world. www.naturalplaygrounds.ca

About Alpha Child Care

Alpha Child Care has been a pioneer in Child Care Development since 1981 and serves over 200 children at two locations in Brampton. Alpha Child Care is a founder of the Peel initiative Raising The Bar which helps to advance early childcare education. The new Alpha natural playground is located at their  900 Peter Robertson Boulevard location in Brampton.

Media Contacts

Afsheen Hasan, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

Telephone: 647-234-5415

Email: afsheen@naturalplaygrounds.ca

Website: http://www.naturalplaygrounds.ca

Facebook: @bienenstockplaygrounds

Twitter: @bienenstock

Mary Soundy, Alpha Child Care

Telephone: 905-458-4884

Email: marys@alphachildcare.ca

Website: http://www.alphachildcare.ca

Facebook: @alphachildcare

Twitter: @alphachildcare

Contact
Afsheen Hasan
***@naturalplaygrounds.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@naturalplaygrounds.ca Email Verified
Tags:Natural Playgrounds, Grand Opening, Nature Play
Industry:Event
Location:Dundas - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share