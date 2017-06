Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds Brings Nature Play To Alpha Child Care

Contact

-- Alpha Child Care prides itself on being one of Brampton's leading childcare centers and now it has even more fun and learning to offer its young clients with the opening of its brand new Bienenstock Natural Playground on Thursday June 8th from 5:30-7:30pm.The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and a short tour of the natural playground, which consists of a variety of authentic, all natural components guaranteed to bring an exciting new level of play and fun to Alpha Child Care."Playgrounds shouldn't be fun for only the fittest kids," says Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds Founder and CEO Adam Bienenstock, "We wanted to give Alpha a natural space where children of all abilities could enjoy the physical, creative, and dramatic forms of play. Once we cut the ribbon the fun begins!"The Ontario based design team at Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds created a custom plan for Alpha Child Care that includes a sideways tree for children to jump and climb on, an outdoor classroom featuring curriculum cabinets, chalkboards and art panels, a spiral bench for a rich sensory experience, a log fort, shrubs, hills, and much more.Alpha Child Care joins a long list of forward-thinking schools and childcare centers offering the enriched experience of a Bienenstock Natural Playground. For more information visit http://www.naturalplaygrounds.ca - 30 -About Bienenstock Natural PlaygroundsBienenstock Natural Playgrounds creates play spaces that connect kids to nature and inspire optimal child development for as many communities as possible. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds' components are handcrafted in Canada by master craftspeople using locally sourced, all-natural materials. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds can be found throughout Canada and the world. www.naturalplaygrounds.caAbout Alpha Child CareAlpha Child Care has been a pioneer in Child Care Development since 1981 and serves over 200 children at two locations in Brampton. Alpha Child Care is a founder of the Peel initiative Raising The Bar which helps to advance early childcare education. The new Alpha natural playground is located at their 900 Peter Robertson Boulevard location in Brampton.Media ContactsAfsheen Hasan, Bienenstock Natural PlaygroundsTelephone: 647-234-5415Email: afsheen@naturalplaygrounds.caWebsite: http://www.naturalplaygrounds.caFacebook: @bienenstockplaygroundsTwitter: @bienenstockMary Soundy, Alpha Child CareTelephone: 905-458-4884Email: marys@alphachildcare.caWebsite: http://www.alphachildcare.caFacebook: @alphachildcareTwitter: @alphachildcare