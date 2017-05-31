 
Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell packaging machinery dealer/distributor

 
CHICAGO - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a packaging machinery dealer and distributor located in the North Chicago Suburbs. The Business has been operating since 1966.

The Business has long-standing clients and strong relationships with these clients. The Business is known for its specialized knowledge and expertise which allows it to recommend the right machines based on the clients' needs. Clients usually need machines that can handle small to medium volumes of packaging.

There is plenty of room to grow the Business as the Seller has chosen not to actively market the Business. A new owner would be able to drive revenues through increasing online visibility, expanding the product line and attending trade shows.

Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

Tabitha David
Sun Acquisitions LLC
