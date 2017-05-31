Bellafina Chocolates Announces Downtown Mural Project

This social enterprise celebrates volunteerism in its community

Jasmine Ali

Marketing & Communication Specialist

-- Bellafina Chocolates is thrilled to announce a new mural project at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown Kingsport, TN. The joyful, uplifting mural will celebrate the spirit of volunteerism that forms the basis for this all profits to charity chocolate company."From the beginning, Bellafina Chocolates has been blessed by an outpouring of community support for our mission to help vulnerable women and children around the world," said Brenda Barnicki, Founder and President of Bellafina Chocolates. "I am ecstatic for the opportunity to celebrate this spirit of volunteerism that is so prevalent in our region!"The mural will be located on a long exterior wall at Bellafina Chocolates' manufacturing facility near the new Centennial Park in downtown Kingsport. The center of the mural will depict the magic of a chocolate factory, as imagined by a child. Other elements will celebrate how the kindness and generosity of the community is touching women and children across the region and throughout the world."The Kingsport Public Art Committee is excited about the vision for this mural and is impressed by the talented team of artists who are collaborating on this project," said Bonnie Macdonald, Director of the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport.The project is led by experienced mural artist Ellen Elmes and a team of artists including Erin Bailey of Kingsport City Schools, Beth Estep of Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Myra Phipps, Families Free board member and ambassador for domestic violence survivors. The mural is expected to be completed over the course of the summer and will involve many local artists and community volunteers.In August 2016, area artists and arts educators met with Jon Pounds of the Chicago Public Art Group to gain insight into mural collaboration and production. The workshop was funded in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The Bellafina Chocolates location was one of the potential sites discussed during the workshop.Bellafina Chocolates is an artisan chocolate company whose sole purpose is to help threatened women and children around the world. 100% of profits benefit charities helping children threatened by disease, poverty, abuse, or neglect. The company is run entirely by volunteers, plus the paid positions added to help women recovering from addiction, incarceration, abuse, or other personal struggles. Bellafina Chocolates truffles and customized corporate gifts are available online and in the Bellafina Chocolates Gift Shop at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown Kingsport. More information about this two-time KOSBE-award winning company can be found atwww.BellafinaChocolates.comwww.youtube.com/BellafinaChocolateswww.pinterest.com/bellafinachoc/@BellafinaChoc (https://twitter.com/BellafinaChoc)