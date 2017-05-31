News By Tag
Comca Systems Inc & Fortis Pay
Fortis delights in helping independent business owners in three ways: better payment convenience, strict compliance with data security standards and lower processing costs. Together with Comca Systems, their new partnership seeks to expand users' security and ease with EMV Certification, PCI Compliance, Tokenization for secure payments, Integrated Credit Card Processing, Assisted Assembly, White Glove Customer Service and much more. These features also help Comca Systems and other dry cleaning businesses in moving their businesses forward with innovative technologies.
About Comca Systems
Comca Systems, Inc., is a developer of innovative POS software that has catered specifically to the dry cleaning and laundry service Industry since 1990. Merchants choose from comprehensive software packages that can be customized. The comprehensive features list includes custom built solutions to fit any dry cleaner's needs.
For more information about the company and its products, visit https://www.comcasystems.com/
About Fortis Pay
Fortis Payments is a national full service merchant services provider. Fortis offers payment processing solutions to all types of businesses throughout the United States. By leveraging the processing systems of the largest banks in the nation, Fortis uniquely combines personal business focus with leading-edge technology, low service rates and regulatory compliance, resulting in an unparalleled customer satisfaction. A combination of people and technology works continuously to deliver a service package that is convenient, accessible and cutting edge.
For more information about the company and its products, visit http://fortispayments.com/
Contact
Fortis Payments
***@fortispayment.com
