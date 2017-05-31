 
Industry News





Elisiontec Announced About Multi-tenant IP PBX Solution Offering To Global Customers

Elisiontec announced to offer Multi-tenant IP PBX solution to their customers across the world. As per the announcement, the stated solution will be provided with custom features.
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP aka Elisiontec is an India based VoIP solution Provider Company. The company has its headquarter in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, India. The company has been offering a whole range of solutions and services in VoIP technology for more than a decade. One of the spokesperson of the company announced about their solution offering to a global audience. The stated solution is multi-tenant IP PBX solution.

As per the shared details by the spokesperson of the Elision Technolab LLP, the multi-tenant IP PBX software is one of the VoIP solutions offered by the company. It can be used by any company which wants to take benefits of IP PBX telephony features for its multiple branches. This solution would provide all simple to advanced communication features. Moreover, this solution will also provide the much needed collaboration platform among the branches of the company.  The stated multi-tenant IP PBX solution will be installed on the central branch of the company or organization and all other branches can have the tenant software. This will give complete control over the communication and collaboration among multiple branches.

The spokesperson of the company further shared that the multi-tenant IP PBX solution can also be used by the PBX service provider. They can use this solution to provide the PBX service to their customers. These customers are known as tenants. The service provider can have the main solution with an admin panel and they can use this solution to control the features provided to the tenant based on the package he or she has selected.

The multi-tenant IP PBX solution can be used by any small to big company to manage their communications or to provide VoIP services. This solution is an affordable solution offered by Elisiontec and can be used in India or any other country. The stated company has been offering this solution with custom features to its customer to meet their needs. Also, the company has added a webpage which highlights the 'Multi-tenant IP PBX solution' under their solutions umbrella. The webpage is added to their official website under the products section and it highlights the offered service along with the key features and other details of the offering.

Some of the key features of multi-tenant IP PBX solution are listed below:

·         Call routing

·         Inbound call

·         Outbound call

·         Call Extensions

·         Extension to extension calling

·         Conferencing

·         Caller ID

·         Music on Hold

·         Call on hold

·         Mute

·         Unmute

·         IVR (Interactive Voice Response) System

·         Call waiting

·         Call transfer

·         Call parking

·         Call recording

·         Call detail reports and logs

·         And more

According to the shared details by the spokesperson of the company, the client company can choose the features they want which will be integrated by the engineers of Elisiontec. The solution will come with an easy to use web based user panel which makes it easy to operate and use by anyone.

The spokesperson of the company further shared the more details of the solution are available on the website here: http://www.elisiontec.com/product/multi-tenant-ip-pbx-sol...

Contact
Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
Source:
Email:***@elisiontec.com Email Verified
Tags:IP PBX Software, Voip Solution Provider, Ip Pbx Solution
Industry:Telecom
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Services
