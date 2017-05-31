News By Tag
A3 Mexico Offers Free Automation Training Sessions at EXPO PACK Guadalajara in Mexico
A3 Mexico's First Training Initiative Delivers Fundamentals of Robotics, Vision, and Motion Control and Offers Networking Opportunity
A3 Mexico Free Training Sessions
The four training sessions, located at Expo Guadalajara, introduce the key automation disciplines of robotics, vision and motion control. With training guidance ranging from how to evaluate and budget robotic equipment and suppliers, how to work with robotics system integrators to ensure success, and how to avoid common pitfalls of machine vision deployment, launch and production to examining the principals behind motion control, attendees will gain solid insight into fundamental principles needed in adopting automation technologies. The training sessions include:
Tuesday, June 13, 8:30am – 11:00am
· Getting Started with Robotics (in English, with live Spanish translation)
· Fundamental of Machine Vision (in Spanish)
Wednesday, June 14 (both sessions in Spanish)
· Successfully Working with a Robotic System Integrator 8:30am-11:00am
· Basic Machine Design and the Physics of Motion 8:30am-9:30am
Register for the free training at: http://www.a3mexico.com.mx/
"Mexico's $2.2 trillion economy is poised to enjoy rapid growth in automation technologies and A3 Mexico is dedicated to support and promote the automation ecosystem here," said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. "These training courses and networking event tap into the collective knowledge and expertise we've gained working with 1000+ companies on implementing automation technologies into their businesses. As outlined in our recent white paper, the age of automation will bring many new opportunities and benefits, and key to all of it will be training and skill development."
A3 Mexico Reception Provides Strong Networking Opportunities
To encourage networking of automation-related companies in Mexico, A3 Mexico is hosting a free reception at Westin Guadalajara located near Expo Guadalajara where EXPO PACK Guadalajara is held.
The event, which will include a review of the robotics market and its opportunities,
offers companies a venue to network, learn more about automation and discuss ways that A3 Mexico can best support the Mexican automation industry.
Companies that conduct business in Mexico are invited to share this invite with Mexican colleagues and partners based in Mexico. All attendees need to RSVP (http://www.a3mexico.com.mx/
A3 Mexico to Foster Rapidly Growing Automation Industry
A3 Mexico, an association formed earlier this year by A3, the Association for Advancing Automation, serves as a networking hub, fostering interaction between entrepreneurs, investors, vendors, customers, students, educators, scientists, journalists and industry analysts. Embracing Mexico's vast array of industries including substantial automotive and aerospace manufacturing sectors, A3 Mexico will support and promote the rapidly growing Mexican automation industry. In Mexico, the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA – Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA) will operate as individual groups under A3 Mexico offering focused support for relevant member companies.
For more information about A3 Mexico, please visit our new website www.a3mexico.com.mx. (http://www.a3mexico.com.mx)
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, Motion Control & Motor Association, and A3 Mexico (MCMA). RIA, AIA, MCMA, and A3 Mexico combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org. A3 Mexico - www.a3mexico.com.mx.
Contact
Toni Sottak
Hughes Communications, Inc.
(843) 530-4442
toni@hughescom.net
