'Special Delivery' Launches with Playstation Aim Support Bringing Classic Arcade Action to PSVR!

Also available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive on Oculus Home and Steam
 
 
SpecialDeliveryPSVR
SpecialDeliveryPSV
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Meerkat Gaming's arcade inspired VR game 'Special Delivery' is now available for PSVR on the Playstation Network for $9.99 USD. The game features optional support for the Playstation Aim controller and the VirZOOM bike.

Dodge cars, dogs and tornadoes as you grow your subscriber base and expand your paper route in this arcade inspired newspaper delivery game.

WARNING! Gameplay is intended to be as difficult as the classic arcade games that inspired it. May not be suitable for adults under 25. #RetroGaming

Today's release is limited to the NA region but an EU release will be delivering soon!

---------------------------------------

Special Delivery is available for purchase at:

PSN: https://store.playstation.com/#!/en-us/games/special-delivery/cid=UP0827-CUSA07858_00-MEERKATGAMING001
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/561230
Oculus Home: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/1161355957279138/
---------------------------------------
To find out more about the VirZOOM bike visit www.virzoom.com
----------------------------------------
Stay up to date by following Meerkat Gaming!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/meerkatgaming
Facebook: https://facebook.com/meerkatgaming
Email: Press@MeerkatGaming.com

Nathan Lauterstein
***@meerkatgaming.com
