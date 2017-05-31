News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
'Special Delivery' Launches with Playstation Aim Support Bringing Classic Arcade Action to PSVR!
Also available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive on Oculus Home and Steam
Dodge cars, dogs and tornadoes as you grow your subscriber base and expand your paper route in this arcade inspired newspaper delivery game.
WARNING! Gameplay is intended to be as difficult as the classic arcade games that inspired it. May not be suitable for adults under 25. #RetroGaming
Today's release is limited to the NA region but an EU release will be delivering soon!
---------------------------------------
Special Delivery is available for purchase at:
PSN: https://store.playstation.com/#!/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/
Oculus Home: https://www.oculus.com/
---------------------------------------
To find out more about the VirZOOM bike visit www.virzoom.com
----------------------------------------
Stay up to date by following Meerkat Gaming!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/
Email: Press@MeerkatGaming.com
Contact
Nathan Lauterstein
***@meerkatgaming.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse