News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kayli Barker Racing Teams Up With Rodéo Raggz for TEEN JAM
Special Meet n Greet for high school students and parents to be held at TEEN JAM Concert presented by Rodeo Raggz in Las Vegas, NV.
Commitment to community is a core value of the Kayli Barker Racing organization. As an official spokesperson for the Project 150 Youth Council, a nonprofit organization that serves the needs of homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students, Kayli strives to set a positive example for her peers and share her experiences, perseverance, determination, successes, and challenges.
With aspirations of racing in the NASCAR® Truck Series this nineteen year old female driver has already celebrated many milestones in her career, including being the 1st female driver to win three track championships in Las Vegas history and being the youngest female driver to win a NASCAR® Whelen All-American series race. In addition to her accomplishments on the track Barker has been awarded the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Leadership Award and NASCAR® UNOH Youth Achievement Award. To learn more about Kayli Barker visit www.kaylibarkerracing.com
Event Details:
Date: June 10th, 2017
Time: 5pm-10pm
Location: Village Courtyard located at 1302 South Third Street (3rd & Colorado), Las Vegas, NV 89104.
Concert Ticket Cost: $10 cover with Student ID (Parents are encouraged to attend)
Rules of Conduct for attendees: No gang colors or affiliation insignia will be allowed to be worn inside the venue. Alcoholic beverages, drugs, or weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited.
Media Contact
Genie Forkner, New Media Vegas
7025170184
genie@newmediavegas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse