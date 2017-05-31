The Center Capital Campaign Reaches $13.5 M Goal; Launches New Website on campaign anniversary

The Center's new site seeks to strengthen their connection with the community.

-- The Center is excited to announce that it has reached its $13.5 million goal in the(http://www.pursuitride.org/)capital campaign, the largest campaign in The Center's history and the first in 25 years. Pursuit was centered around a cross-country bike ride that began on June 6, 2016. On the one-year anniversary of the ride's kickoff, the organization is celebrating this tremendous accomplishment by launching a new website. The website (www.thecenterhouston.org)reveals a new and robust design that provides visitors a cleaner, streamlined look; improved navigation; and easier social sharing.The launch of the new website is a part of the organization's commitment to expand and enhance access to useful information about its innovative programs and services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Each section of the website displays modern design that improves the user experience and offers special features including a live social media feed, increased content, and an interactive interface."The new website is just one step in an important transformation at The Center," says Jerry Wische, The Center's CEO. "Our hope is that it helps foster a dialogue that moves us toward a future where everyone is fully included in the community."Other new functions of the website include:· - A more streamlined process for prospective clients, volunteers, and donors, making The Center more accessible to the greater community.· -A new blog to act as a platform for experts and an authoritative voice in the I/DD community· -Social sharing buttons on every page and article to facilitate an online dialogue that includes and is relevant to the population we serve· -Comprehensive information on our new and existing programs and services, including a page devoted to our recently enhanced Dental Clinic specializing in serving individuals with I/DDWith the launch of the new website, The Center seeks to provide a portal for people to see, learn about, and interact with its mission and strengthen its connection with the community.