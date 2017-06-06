News By Tag
30 Million Dollar Mansions For Sale in Arizona
Your Arizona Luxury Real Estate Specialist. With over 25 years of experience in helping people buy and sell luxury Mansions in Arizona. Representing Arizona's Finest Luxury Mansions Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365 WWW.NICHOLASMCCONNELL.COM
Please click on the link below to view the TOP most luxurious homes for sale in Arizona. The below link is live, and is updated literally every second as luxury Mansions come on, and off the market here in Arizona. Once you click the link below, you can view the most luxurious homes Arizona has to offer for free. If there are any luxury Mansions you would like to view in person, simply give me a call at 480-323-5365 and I will be happy to oblige.
Feel free to call me and let me know exactly what you are looking for in your perfect home, I will email you the results so you do not have to shuffle through multiple out dated Real Estate Websites to find what you are searching for. I can email you a 100% accurate list of properties for sale that fits your search criteria after you explain in detail all that you are hoping for in your perfect home.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE MOST LUXURIOUS HOMES ARIZONA HAS TO OFFER: http://www.nicholasmcconnell.com/
For My Buyers:
I have no problem offering 20% below asking price for my Arizona home buyers. If you want the best price available for your property here in Arizona, we need to be aggressive when submitting offers to purchase. Every single day I see other Realtors offer 3% to 5% below asking price for their buyers. Simply stated, I don't believe that method represents your best interests. With firm negotiations and my experience you will get the very best price available when buying property here in Arizona. Please believe me when I say, the difference between an under qualified Realtor and an experienced Realtor may literally cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars when purchasing a home, even millions, depending on your price range of course. I have lived in Arizona all of my life, my knowledge and understanding of Arizona is most certainly to your benefit.
For 20 years I have been helping people buy and sell luxury homes in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Arcadia, Carefree, Ahwatukee, Mesa, Chandler, Goodyear, Gilbert, Cave Creek, Peoria, Higley, Queen Creek, Gold Canyon, Avondale, Buckeye, Surprise, Glendale, Tolleson, Maricopa, Florence, Eloy, Coolidge, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Sun City, Sun City West, and Anthem. My only priority is representing your best interests and getting you the very best price with firm negotiations when buying a home in here in Arizona.
My phone is on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for you. If you have questions day or night, please do not hesitate to call. You will see that my experience and high education will get you and your family into the right property at the very best price available with firm negotiations.
I really want you to know that I am not just looking for a quick commission check, you will see that I truly do represent what is in your best interests. On top of getting you the very best price available with firm negotiations no matter if you are buying or selling, you are also getting premier representation. I go all ten rounds for you, and I really look forward to showing you what it means to have the best representation available. From the time we open escrow, to the time I hand you the keys to your new home, you will know all material facts about the property because we have access to the best inspectors in the state. Equity Title is the best title company in the state, they will disclose all liens on the property, any clouds on title, transfer the deed properly, and be sure you have the best title insurance. We go over in great detail the Schedule A and Schedule B, zoning, property lines, conditions, covenants, regulations, and help you obtain the best mortgage with the best interest rate available. We do it all. If you want things done right, I am your man. You do not want any surprises during escrow when making one of the biggest investments of your life, we leave no stones unturned.
The relationships that I have made through Arizona Real Estate mean more to me and my family more than you will ever know, and for that, I just want to say thank you.
I will gladly show you any and all homes you would like to view in person.
Realty One Group Luxury Real Estate 480-323-5365
4803235365
arizonamansions@
