Thiel College grad chosen for exclusive U.S.-German exchange program

Mandy Slupek, a 2017 Thiel College graduate, is one of 75 Americans selected to work and live in Germany as part of the 2017-2018 Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange for Young Professionals, a year-long U.S. Department of State-funded program.Since 1984, only about 2,000 Americans have been awarded this opportunity to gain cultural, academic and work experience while living abroad.On May 5, Slupek, a 2014 graduate of Indiana (Pa.) High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in neuroscience and a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in psychology at Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/), a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania.While in Germany, Slupek will attend a two-month intensive German language course, study at a German university or professional school for four months, and complete a five-month internship with a German company in her career field of neuroscience research. Participants are placed throughout Germany and will learn about everyday German life from a variety of perspectives."The opportunities provided by the CBYX program are truly exceptional. In addition to an intensive language training program that will help Mandy build on her existing knowledge of the German language, she will also complete a semester of coursework at a German university, and a five-month internship,"Thiel College Professor of Neuroscience and Department Chair Greg Butcher, Ph.D., said. "Given her desire to pursue graduate school in psychology or neuroscience, I expect Mandy will intern in a research setting where she will further develop her skills as a scientist. I have absolutely no doubt that this program will allow Mandy to leverage the training she received at Thiel to launch her on a path to a successful career."Slupek's appointment is part of the continued success of the Thiel College Department of Neuroscience. All of the program's juniors, 33 percent of its sophomores and 50 percent of its first-year students have also been accepted into competitive internships or research experiences for undergraduates at research institutions.