Synextra to lead the Cloud-pack after another successful year

After showing significant growth during their 2nd year, Synextra open the doors and grow their team with high-profile new additions.

-- With the company outpacing its forecasted growth, Synextra have hired the highly experienced David Segger as Head of New Business Development.David brings with him over 5 years of Cloud, Connectivity and Telecoms experience leaving his previous role at M24Seven, one of the UK's leading providers of connectivity services.When asked about his new role, David stated "It was the obvious choice to join Chris (Piggott) at Synextra – he's built something special here. Over the past 18 months, I have seen a massive change in how IT and cloud is perceived by business leaders; no longer is it seen as a back office function, but it's now a critical mechanism within an organisation's strategy to thrive."He also added: "We have a fantastic platform, ambitious Channel Partners and a brilliant support team. No one has managed to build a Channel Offering quite like ours. This year will be one to watch."Synextra finished their second financial year with a bang, ending on an impressive 54% growth after landing new Enterprise clients and launching their channel partnership programme."I'm delighted to bring in more talent of the calibre of David Segger. He shares our vision and ambitions, and will only help us get to where we want to be, even quicker than expected." – Chris Piggott, Technical Director and Co-Founder, Synextra.David follows on from another recent hire; James Clarke – Synextra's newest Technical Support Engineer. James has quickly settled into his new role after joining from ANS and will also be running the upcoming graduate program, as the company looks to bring onboard additional engineers throughout the next financial year.David Segger's arrival at Synextra signals the start of a new direction for the fast-growing Cloud Vendor, as it embraces its position in the market as the 'Cloud Enablers.'ENDSynextra | The Cloud Enablers