Top 10 Hot Weather Energy Saving Tips
Brought to you by nonprofit Energy Outreach Colorado to reduce energy costs
1. • Air conditioning consumes the most electricity in your home, so keep it at a comfortable 78 degrees.
2. • A ceiling fan can circulate air to create a draft that makes you feel cooler, allowing you to raise the thermostat about 4 degrees.
3. • Install a programmable thermostat and set it to automatically use less cooling when you're away or asleep.
4. • Set your fridge temperature at 36-40 degrees and the freezer at 0-5 degrees.
5. • To cut the heat of sunlight coming into your home, use white window coverings to reflect sunlight outward.
6. • Some electronic devices use energy even when turned off if they remain plugged in, so connect them to a power strip and shut it off when not in use.
7. • Use heat-generating appliances – oven, dishwasher, dryer, etc. – during cooler times of the day.
8. • Use high efficiency light bulbs to cut back on heat generation and energy use.
9. • Keep the cool air in and the heat out of your home by caulking cracks and gaps around doors and windows.
About Energy Outreach Colorado
Energy Outreach Colorado raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.
