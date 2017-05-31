MediConnect to Take Part in Military Hiring Fair at 2017 Pittsburgh Expo with the Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- MediConnect is honored to take part in the 2017 Pittsburgh Expo with the Pittsburgh Pirates, a military hiring fair that is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative. The event is set to take place on Friday, June 16th from 9:30am-2pm at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.



Open to veterans, active duty, guard and reserve personnel as well as their spouses, the Military Hiring Fair is an all-encompassing career event. In addition to discussing career opportunities with MediConnect and several other organizations, participants will be able to engage in professional networking and workshops. The event kicks off with a free personal branding workshop at 9:30am dedicated to resume building, networking and interview tips.



MediConnect Vice President, Ron Moore, said of the organization's involvement, "We are excited to announce that here at MediConnect, we will have the chance to meet our brave men and women who served our country, along with their military spouses, and introduce them to what could possibly be their new careers. We are attending the Military Hiring Fair; look for us there!"



In addition to career guidance, participants are also eligible to receive two (2) free tickets to the 7:05pm Pirates game against the Cubs that same night.



To register for the Military Hiring Fair, visit HiringOurHeroes.org.



About MediConnect



Established in 2016, MediConnect is a fiercely-independent insurance organization in Pittsburgh, PA, and your source for healthcare coverage. Partnering with well-known insurance providers in nine states, MediConnect bridges the healthcare gap by finding and securing the most optimal plans to fit the consumer's individualized needs. For more information, visit



About Hiring Our Heroes



Hiring Our Heroes, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, launched in March 2011 as a nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities. Working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's vast network of state and local chambers and strategic partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, Hiring Our Heroes aims to create a movement across America in hundreds of communities where veterans and military families return every day. For more information, visit HiringOurHeroes.org.



Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from MediConnect, journalists and analysts may call 888.818.MEDI (6334). Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.



