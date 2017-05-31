News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Surge of Properties Entering Escrow Assures Real Estate Activity in North San Diego County Strong
Prices Remain Firm in Fallbrook and Bonsall in May as Volume Up with Prices
In May, 91 homes came off the market, bringing the number of homes in escrow to 126. The average price of all those off the market rose to $676,000. Reflecting strong future activity, the time on the market for those entering escrow dipped 27 percent to an average of 36 days.
May average selling prices at $604,000 were slightly better than May of 2016 and three percent higher than the prior month. Last month, homes took 40 days or 23 percent less time to sell than a year earlier.
"More than a third of the 75 sales were equal to or better than the original asking price," Kalman said. "While many of those that sold at or above the listing price went into escrow within a couple of weeks when they were listed, some took a little longer."
He said the average selling price per square foot in the two communities, an important metric used to price homes, dipped to $253.
Cash buyers represented 25 percent of the transactions once again while VA/FHA transactions decreased to 24 percent of the activity, which continued a downward trend since earlier this year when VA/FHA activity peaked.
The inventory had a marginal improvement to 211 units as 116 new properties came on the market in May, still well below seasonal averages for Fallbrook and Bonsall. This time last year the inventory was 12 percent higher at 240 units.
Seven high-end homes, six in Fallbrook, closed escrow in May with four of them selling at or above the original listing price. Eleven more, six in Bonsall, are in escrow. There are 66 of these million-dollar-
In May, six condos, four in Bonsall, sold; and the average market time for those that sold was slightly more than two months. Three condos were in escrow, all in Fallbrook. Fourteen condos were on the market entering June, seven in each community.
Kalman´s data for the reporting periods ending May 31, 2017, came from Sandicor, Inc., the area's multiple listing service for realtors. It represents properties listed or sold by various brokers in the region. He uses this information as a community service to analyze market trends and provide professional insight into real estate activity. Kalman is a licensed realtor (Calif. BRE # 01328697) in the North County office of HomeSmart Legends, 701 S. Main, Fallbrook, at (760) 468-4689 (voice or text) or jerry@jerrykalman.com.
HomeSmart, founded in 2000, has more than 10,000 agents and broker associates in offices throughout 15 states. HomeSmart Legends is the first franchise in the HomeSmart system. The Temecula office is located at 27645 Jefferson Ave., Suite 116, Temecula, CA 92590.
Contact
Jerry Kalman
***@jerrykalman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse