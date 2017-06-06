 
Rodéo Raggz Kicks Off Summer With Teen Jam Concert For High School Students In Las Vegas, Nevada

 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Rodéo Raggz to host TEEN JAM a special event featuring local bands (BREE, Until the Eclipse, The Lesser Evil and The Black Tapes) all comprised of teens from local schools in Las Vegas giving them a unique opportunity to perform for their peers in a peaceful and safe environment.

Event Details:
Date: June 10th, 2017
Time: 5pm-10pm
Location: Village Courtyard located at 1302 South Third Street (3rd & Colorado), Las Vegas, NV 89104.
Cost: $10 cover with Student ID (Parents are encouraged to attend)

Rules of Conduct for attendees: No gang colors or affiliation insignia will be allowed to be worn inside the venue.  Alcoholic beverages, drugs, or weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited.

Presented by Rodéo Raggz and hosted by Vic Vaga, guests will enjoy LIVE music, great food specials, a special meet-n-greet with NASCAR Driver Kayli Barker, special guest appearances from local entertainers, and FREE raffle prizes donated by generous community merchants.

We're thrilled to host this community event for teens in Las Vegas.  We moved to Las Vegas when my son was 15 and he never had a place to go to listen to LIVE music.  For years now I've wanted to open a teen rock club but the right time and place just never aligned until now.  With this being the first weekend of summer we want to give the kids a safe place to meet new friends and listen to great music created by their peers.  We really hope to see parents join them and become a part of something very positive for youth in Las Vegas" Says Cindy Sherman-Brucker, Owner Rodéo Raggz.

About Rodéo Raggz

Located in the Las Vegas Arts District Rodéo Raggz (pronounced "row-day-oh") offers rock-n-roll clothing for your rock-n-roll lifestyle featuring unique apparel and accessories for both men and women that value versatility, style and a little bit of edge in their wardrobe.  Whether you're a music fan or a discriminating artist you'll enjoy personalized service both in store or on location.  To learn more visit www.rodeoraggz.net or call us at Call 702-610-4910

Media Contact
Genie Forkner, New Media Vegas
702-517-0184
genie@newmediavegas.com
Source:Rodéo Raggz
